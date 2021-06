Osceola History will be showcasing an exhibit on how theme parks have affected Osceola County in the last 50 years. We know so many people in our community have memorabilia, family photos, vintage limited edition items, and the like. We would like to invite the community to help showcase the last 50 years by loaning and donating some of these family memories and collectibles for the exhibit's duration. We will be physically hosting this collection drive from July 1-8 (except the 4th) from 10-4 at the Welcome Center & History Museum (4155 W Vine St, Kissimmee, FL 34741). Collectors may schedule a different time if need be.