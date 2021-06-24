Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers find offense, but no defense for Padres sweep

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers never led in the three-game series against the Padres, though on Wednesday they found enough offense to at least tie San Diego twice, the first time they’ve done so after the first inning all series. But in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Dodgers couldn’t find their...

www.truebluela.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Baseball Games#The National League#Tuner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBgranthshala.com

Bullpen meltdown costs Mets chance at sweeping Padres

As Juris Familia engulfed the flames in the seventh inning on Sunday, the signal to the bullpen was too late. And then it got ugly for the Mets. An exhausted bullpen – without Seth Lugo, Aaron Lup, Edwin Diaz and Miguel Castro – left manager Luis Rojas looking for answers. And he came up with the wrong one: trying to stretch the Familia, probably on smoke, for two innings and then handing the base-loaded position to Jacob Barnes.
MLBDurango Herald

Blackmon, Rockies sweep past Padres

DENVER – Pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies shook off a monster homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. to beat the stumbling San Diego Padres 8-7 on Wednesday. Tatis hit a 477-foot homer, the longest of his career and his NL-leading...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Stars offensively Saturday

Smith went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's 9-3 victory over the Diamondbacks. Smith put the Dodgers on the board in the first inning, plating a pair of runs with a 367-foot homer to right field. He collected two more base knocks in the contest for his second three-hit performance of the season. Smith has gone deep three times in his past seven games, slashing .333/.462/.857 with six RBI and only two strikeouts over that span.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 6/21/21: Dodgers @ Padres

Let’s take it to the Dodgers. Nothing else needs to be said. Get the job done with your ace on the mound. Eric Hosmer is out for game one and Jake Cronenworth is moving over to first. Ha-Seong Kim will start at second. Victor Caratini will catch for Yu Darvish.
MLBbettingpros.com

Rockies look to sweep series against struggling Padres

The Colorado Rockies have won the first two games of their three-game series against the San Diego Padres by a combined score of 11-6, and aim for the sweep this afternoon. Despite San Diego's recent struggles, they are still -197 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Padres have won just two of their last ten games, and can blame their struggles on an inconsistent offense that has scored just 13 total runs in those eight losses. Today's starter, Blake Snell (2-3, 4.97 ERA), is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in two career starts at Coors Field. He is opposed by Colorado's Kyle Freeland, who is still looking for his first win after four starts while pitching to a 9.00 ERA in that span. Freeland is 3-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 career appearances (ten starts) against the Padres.
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies 8, Padres 7: Chuck Nazty walks it off to sweep the Padres

As the temperature heats up so does the offense at Coors Field. When you combine those factors with the fact that two struggling left handers were taking the mound, the explosive results should not have come as a surprise. This game saw a total of 15 runs scored on 24 total hits including the final one... A CHARLIE BLACKMON WALK-OFF to complete the sweep. It was a long hot game but it ended beautifully. Let’s break down what went down.
MLBPosted by
97.3 The Fan

Padres complete 4-game sweep of Reds

The Padres completed their first four-game sweep of the Reds in franchise history, as Petco Park opened up to full capacity for the first time in a year and a half. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler and Jake Cronenworth spoke about the game.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Padres edge Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw

Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim homered off Clayton Kershaw and the host San Diego Padres held on to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth consecutive game. The Padres, who have prevailed in the first two games of a three-game series, improved to 6-3 against the defending National League West champs this season. Cronenworth gave the Padres a quick lead with a two-run homer in the first inning.
MLBWKRC

Reds' momentum stopped in four-game sweep by Padres

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The trip to Petco Park didn't go according to plan for the Cincinnati Reds. The club fell victim to a four-game sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres. Local 12 sports anchor Chris Renkel and digital sports columnist Richard Skinner discussed where the team is at after the sweep and what's next for David Bell.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Padres welcome Dodgers for huge NL series

The next three days won't exactly be what the prognosticators predicted for Petco Park in San Diego. Entering the season, the Padres were projected to be the main threat to the Dodgers' eight-season reign in the National League West. Well, the San Francisco Giants have changed all that. Sothe Padres...
MLBarcamax.com

Snell comes through as Padres beat Dodgers again

Wrapped in the always tricky proposition of the Padres trying to beat the Dodgers was Blake Snell’s latest attempt to beat back his demons on Tuesday. With the tying run at first base and a future Hall of Famer at the plate, Snell may have taken a big step toward doing both.
MLBbettingpros.com

Padres look for sweep of the Reds

The San Diego Padres have won the first three games of their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds by a combined score of 21-11, and look to complete the sweep today. The Padres are -167 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cincinnati's Luis Castillo (2-9, 5.83 ERA) is 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA in five career starts against San Diego. He is opposed by Dinelson Lamet (1-2, 3.33 ERA), who has lost back-to-back starts and only completed five innings once this year. The Padres have now won four consecutive home games against Cincinnati, and are 45-17 in their last 62 games as a home favorite. The Reds are hoping last night's five run effort results in a win today, as they are 4-0 in their last four games after they score five or more runs in the previous game.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Stymies Dodgers

Darvish (7-2) beat the Dodgers on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts across six innings in San Diego's 6-2 victory. Facing his former team, Darvish dazzled by recording nearly four times as many strikeouts as baserunners allowed. His lone major mistake was a first-pitch sinker in the third that Mookie Betts launched over the center field fence. The 34-year-old righty now has eight starts of at least six innings pitched and one or zero runs allowed in 15 turns and possesses an excellent 2.50 ERA and 0.92 WHIP.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 6/26/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds offense comes up short as the Padres sweep Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Reds entered San Diego’s Petco Park on Thursday as the hottest team in baseball. On Sunday afternoon the Padres sent the team back east on a 4-game losing streak as the Cincinnati offense just couldn’t get enough going and fell 3-2 on Fathers Day. Final R H E.