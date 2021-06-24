Cancel
Official Python repository used to distribute cryptomining malware

Cover picture for the articleSecurity research firm Sonatype, which focuses on software supply chain management security, has identified six different Python packages containing malware on the official Python software repository PyPI. The malicious packages all contained instructions in their setup.py setup files that would download and install cryptomining malware onto systems that install the packages.

