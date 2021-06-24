Cancel
Tiger Global-backed Bright Health raises $924 million in U.S. IPO

investing.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bright Health Group, a health insurance start-up backed by Tiger Global and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Group Inc, said on Wednesday it sold shares in its initial public offering at a price lower than its target range to raise $924.3 million. Bright Health priced 51.3 million shares at...

uk.investing.com
