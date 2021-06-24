Cancel
Goldman Sachs Says Amber Enterprises Has 35% Upside from Current Levels

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Amber Enterprises India Ltd (NS: AMBE ) manufactures air conditioners (ACs). Just before the second wave of the pandemic, when the Indian economy had started opening up, and there were predictions of a hot summer, the outlook for the stock, and the industry, was very bright. Sector analysts...

in.investing.com
Stockstipranks.com

JPMorgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 70% From Current Levels

Let’s step back and take a look at the big picture, while keeping stocks in focus. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of record highs — mainly due to increasing investor confidence that the current inflationary environment will be a transitory event rather than a sustained trend. Clearly, investors are not shy about stocks, even though the Commerce Department’s inflation indicator for May hit 3.4%, it’s fastest rate of increase since the 90s.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) plans increase in the common stock dividend from $1.25 to $2.00 per share

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On Thursday, June 24, the Federal Reserve notified the firm of the Stress Capital Buffer ("SCB") for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) of 6.4%, resulting in a Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio requirement of 13.4%, which will become effective on October 1, 2021.
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Mirion, a Charterhouse Capital Partners Portfolio Company, to List on NYSE Through Business Combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP (“Charterhouse”) portfolio company, and a global provider of mission-critical radiation detection and measurement solutions, today announced it will become a publicly traded company through a business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH, GSAH.U, GSAH WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Larry Kingsley, former CEO of Pall Corporation and IDEX Corporation, will serve as Chairman when the transaction closes. Mirion will continue to be led by 20-year industry veteran and company founder, CEO Thomas Logan. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021 and at close Mirion’s stock will trade under the ticker symbol NYSE: MIR.
Businessbusinesshala.com

4G Clinical raises over $230 mln growth equity from Goldman Sachs

June 29 (Businesshala) – 4G Clinical, which makes software to speed up clinical trials, said on Tuesday it has asked Goldman Sachs Asset Management to support its global expansion and growing demand for its products. has raised over $230 million in development equity. The company was founded in late 2015...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Identifies General Electric Stock as 'Top Idea'

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is garnering some positive attention this morning, after Goldman Sachs classified the equity as a "top idea." The analyst in question had a positive view of the company's cash flow prospects, amid the recovery of the industrial sector. The firm currently rates the stock a "buy" with a $16 price target, which is a roughly 24% premium to Monday's close. At last check, GE is up 1.7% to trade at $13.11.
Businessefinancialcareers.com

JPMorgan's increased salaries put pressure on Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan has succumbed. According to a post on the Litquidity Instagram account yesterday, the bank has increased salaries for its investment banking analysts by $15k. First year analysts at the bank on Wall Street are now on salaries of $100k as a result. Second years are on salaries of $105k. The increases mean that JPM's first year analysts are now paid on a par with analysts at the likes of Guggenheim Securities, who also received a pay rise this summer. JPMorgan's second years, however, are paid slightly less.
MarketsStreet.Com

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Lead Bank Gains on Stress Test Dividend Boost

Goldman Sachs GS and Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report lead big bank shares higher Tuesday following a host of dividend increases and buyback plans linked to last week's Federal Reserve stress tests that freed-up capital held by the country's largest lenders. The Fed, which introduced capital restrictions at the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares experienced unusual options activity on Tuesday. The stock price moved up to $376.38 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stocksinvesting.com

Nokia Jumps After Goldman Sachs Calls It a Buy

Investing.com -- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) rose more than 7% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) upgraded the stock. Analyst Alexander Duval upgraded shares to buy from neutral with a price target of $6.50 from $4.90, StreetInsider reported. Duval cited wireless market demand continuing to improve thanks to 5G, particularly in the U.S. and...
Stocksbusinesshala.com

Goldman Sachs says buy these 30 stocks that offer attractive top-line growth without sacrificing on earnings – and present at least a 10% upside.

Growth-to-value rotation and reflex trades dominated market headlines in 2021, while quality and defensive styles are barely mentioned as they continue to outperform Relatively backward. Now, as valuations move in line with historical benchmarks, investors are becoming more informed about opportunities in the stock market. Because of this, Goldman Sachs...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Mastercard and Goldman Sachs Invest in Fintech Company Deserve

Deserve, the US-based fintech firm, yesterday announced that the company has raised $50 million in the latest Series D investment round to drive the credit card transformation from plastic to the software platform for payments, lending, and rewards. According to an official announcement, financial services giant Mastercard and the New...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy From the ‘Goldman Sachs Renewable Energy Picks’ List

Though the equities sector is supposed to be a representation of free market capitalism, the nuanced truth is that the big boys have the most resources. And that buys you access to the best information. Thus, a school of thought exists that you should track your investment decisions based on what the biggest fund managers are acquiring. This is a huge positive if you believe in energy stocks. Which green stocks to buy, though, is another question.
MarketsCFO.com

Goldman Sachs Tests Tokenized Treasury Bonds

Goldman Sachs Group has made its first trade on JPMorgan Chase’s private blockchain network. A report from Bloomberg revealed that the repo trade was conducted on June 17, and the transaction was completed after three hours and five minutes. However, the value of the transaction remains unknown. Goldman Sachs successfully...
Stocksthechinabusinessnetwork.com

Goldman Sachs Points Out Which Stocks Will Be Big Winners Of Recovery In Europe

Goldman Sachs analysts have chosen several stocks that “quickly outperform” their pre-covid earnings as Europe recovers from the crisis. The bank said that all the companies on its list of “reopening beneficiaries” have a potential greater than 10% for the next twelve months and that all obtain a buy rating.
Marketscoinquora.com

Goldman Sachs Uses JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Repo Trade

Goldman Sacks used the JPMorgan blockchain for a repo trade. The JPMorgan repo market has facilitated over $1 billion in trades to date. Also, JPMorgan is not the only Wall Street bank delving into blockchain. Financial giant Goldman Sachs recently made its first blockchain-based repo trade. Of note, the bank...