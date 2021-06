W Series has announced that it will move to a team-based championship from 2022, with the entry of a number of brands and businesses into the sport. The series says the move will ‘manage both the uncertainties presented by the global pandemic and the on-boarding of new commercial and team partners’, while it has assigned 2021 as a transition year in which will see two drivers from the existing W Series stable assigned to each of the new team partners, with naming, car livery, and team overall branding kicking in from this year.