Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Racing lines: Robin Shute on gunning for a second Pikes Peak win

By Damien Smith
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only Brit to have claimed an overall victory at the famed Hill Climb is aiming for another. Who is the only British racing driver to have claimed an overall victory at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb – one of America’s greatest and oldest races, which dates all the way back to 1916? And did you know that he achieved the feat only as recently as 2019?

www.autocar.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricio O'ward
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Bobby Unser
Person
Romain Dumas
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Sec#Mclaren Racing#British#Tsc Motorsport#Unlimited#Honda#Peugeot#Rwd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Sports
Related
Carsalabamanews.net

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The annual Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo, is an invitational automobile hill climb to the summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado, USA, taking place this year on Sunday, June 27th – the 99th running of the race. The track measures 12.42 miles (19.99 km) with over 156 turns. Starting at Mile 7 on Pikes Peak Highway, the road climbs 4,720 ft (1,440 m) to the finish at 14,115 ft (4,302 m) above sea-level.
Al Unserabccolumbia.com

Pikes Peak Hill Climb Museum Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — (News Release) The Pikes Peak Hill Climb Museum Hall of Fame is committed to honoring and preserving the achievements of individuals and/or organizations who have left an indelible mark on the Race to the Clouds, including competitors, organizers, officials, members of the press or volunteers. Anyone...
CarsAutomobile

Unplugged Performance Reveals Insane Model S Plaid Pikes Peak Racer

On June 10, 2021, Elon Musk formally kicked off deliveries of the 1,020-hp Tesla Model S Plaid. Approximately two days later, on June 12, Unplugged Performance debuted its race-prepped Model S Plaid that's set to compete at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (with our resident pro racing driver, Randy Pobst, behind the wheel). You might remember that at last year's race Pobst had a little moment and unexpectedly flew the Unplugged Performance Model 3 off the course. In a feat of determination, the Unplugged Performance team rebuilt the car overnight, and Pobst placed second in the exhibition class—and in a car with only half its horsepower!
Colorado StatePosted by
thedrive

2022 Acura MDX Type S Is Towing a TLX Pikes Peak Race Car From Ohio to Colorado

Because your go-fast family car should be able to haul your go-fast track car. The 2021 Acura TLX Type S is a statement, one whose message rings loud and clear to anyone who drives it: Acura hasn't forgotten what it does best. It's about to test our faith again, though, by launching a second Type S performance model, the 2022 Acura MDX Type S, its first-ever (real) sporting crossover—that can still tow.
MotorsportsTire Review

Yokohama Tire-Sponsored Drivers Head to Pikes Peak

Yokohama is returning to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and for the fourth straight year as the sponsor and exclusive tire supplier of The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama. The company says this year’s effort will be highlighted by the addition of several new drivers in multiple classes.
CarsPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Andy Kingsley and his ride that will take him up to the summit of Pikes Peak in the Race to the Clouds

Andy Kingsley drives, "It's a 2002 Porsche 911 Twin Turbo," says Andy Kingsley. He and his team of eight are all Colorado natives. They spend four and half years putting his car together, working for the moment that his car cleared tech inspection, "It was a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of hard work, The post Andy Kingsley and his ride that will take him up to the summit of Pikes Peak in the Race to the Clouds appeared first on KRDO.
Sportswfxb.com

Pikes Peak Video

Mebane Racer Derek Boyd To Compete In Pikes Peak International Hill Climb On June 27th. Racer Derek Boyd, a resident of Mebane, North Carolina, will be competing in this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 27th. Boyd has competed in the Race to the Clouds since 2014 and finished second place in last year’s event.
MotorsportsFlatSixes

BBI is bringing the turbocharged Porsche heat to Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

To truly understand how big an undertaking this year’s Pikes Peak effort is from BBi Autosport, you have to go back a few years. BBi and team boss Betim Berisha first got hooked on the hill when the SoCal Porsche speed shop helped develop a wild turbocharged 997 GT3 Cup car for PPIHC legend Jeff Zwart back in 2014 and 2015. Fast forward a handful of years to 2019 and BBi was on the mountain with its own race car entry, an ex-IMSA 991 GT3 America with a pair of turbochargers and around 800 hors, and a proper French hill climb specialist in Raph Astier. That year the car won its class and set a new record for Time Attack entries.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

GILARDONI AND PULCINI RAKE THIRD WIN OF THE LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO EUROPE SEASON IN SECOND ZANDVOORT RACE

Oregon Team’s Kevin Gilardoni and Leonardo Pulcini recorded their third Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe victory in six races following a calculated drive in the second race of the weekend at Zandvoort. The #11 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo started third on the grid but made a decisive pass on eventual second place finisher Sebastian Balthasar (#2 Leipert Motorsport) on the first lap to gain the upper-hand either side of the mandatory pit-stops.
Albuquerque, NMspeedsport.com

Pikes Peak Competitor Bobby Unser Jr., 65

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bobby Unser Jr., the son of three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser, has died at the age of 65 after developing blood clots following hip surgery. He was preceded in death by his father, who passed away at the age of 87 on May 2. A member...
Carsthebharatexpressnews.com

Tesla Model S Plaid In Race Trim hits 209 km / h at Pikes Peak

Dressed in racing trims thanks to the folks at Unplugged Performance, the new Tesla Model S Plaid 2021 reached new heights on the very difficult climb of Pikes Peak Hill. He hit a breakneck speed of 209.2 km / h to climb Pikes Peak. Pikes Peak is a 12.4 mile route that starts at around 9,000 feet and climbs to the top at 14,115 feet above sea level. A company called “Unplugged Performance” has modified the car which includes a Tesla tuner aftermarket which has been modified with new suspension, brakes, tires, roll bar and a number of aerodynamic changes.
Motorsportsconceptcarz.com

A Dozen Porsche Privateer Entries Vie for Top Honors at Pikes Peak

Dumas, Donohue and Foust Headline Porsche Customer Programs at America's Mountain. Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA. A dozen Porsche privateer entries will vie for top honors in the 99th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb brought to you Gran Turismo on June 27. Porsche-built and Porsche-based race cars will compete in three classes at the world's most famous hill climb event: Time Attack 1, Pikes Peak Open and the one-make Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama. Among the elite drivers who will seek to carve their name in the Mountain's storied history include Porsche factory driver Romain Dumas (France), sports car champion and Pikes Peak veteran David Donohue (West Chester, Pennsylvania) and popular racer, stunt driver and television host Tanner Foust (Newport Beach, California). In total, 12 cars carrying the Porsche crest are entered in the 'Race to the Clouds' near Colorado Springs, Colorado.
MotorsportsNewsweek

Tesla Model S Plaid, Celebrity Drivers Gear Up to Race the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

It's a race to the clouds. The 99th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb begins on Sunday, June 27 and goes for 12.42 miles to 14,115 feet above sea level. Each year, a host of competitors cross the starting line on motorcycles and in cars attempting to set new records as they navigate the course's 156 turns and the effect the lack of oxygen has on their powertrains.
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Why Rhys Millen is the natural Bentley Pikes Peak frontman

The New Zealander will draw on his multi-disciplinary motorsport talents for the famous hillclimb, as he tells us in the lead-up to the event. Rhys Millen is a true motorsport all-rounder, competing successfully in rallycross, drifting, rallying and off-road Baja events - while also carving out a successful career as a Hollywood stunt driver.
CarsPistonheads

Bentley brings Pikes Peak to your living room

For obvious reasons, the past year or so has seen a rise in the amount of people sim racing, be that just dusting off Gran Turismo through boredom or embarking on the more serious, iRacing-style route. Of course the genre was experiencing growth anyway, thanks to the meteoric rise of streaming - Porsche showed off its first Formula E car on Twitch in 2019 - plus the quality of both software and hardware. You really can effectively learn the craft of racing via a PC these days.
Motorsportswfxb.com

Pikes Peak Vs. NASCAR

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is unlike any other race. It’s man or woman and their machine versus a mountain, not the other drivers. You may know NASCAR. Drivers doing laps and coming back to the start/finish line. But unlike NASCAR, there are no laps at Pikes Peak, just a dangerous climb up the side of “America’s Mountain” racing toward the clouds.