Racing lines: Robin Shute on gunning for a second Pikes Peak win

To truly understand how big an undertaking this year’s Pikes Peak effort is from BBi Autosport, you have to go back a few years. BBi and team boss Betim Berisha first got hooked on the hill when the SoCal Porsche speed shop helped develop a wild turbocharged 997 GT3 Cup car for PPIHC legend Jeff Zwart back in 2014 and 2015. Fast forward a handful of years to 2019 and BBi was on the mountain with its own race car entry, an ex-IMSA 991 GT3 America with a pair of turbochargers and around 800 hors, and a proper French hill climb specialist in Raph Astier. That year the car won its class and set a new record for Time Attack entries.