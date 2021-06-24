Cancel
Electronic Arts takes third pricey swing at mobile

Attendees walk past an Electronic Arts (EA) "Minions Paradise" video game poster at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electronic Arts (EA.O) is trying to assemble a dream team. The $40 billion video-games developer on Wednesday agreed to buy Playdemic, the studio behind the “Golf Clash” smartphone hit, for $1.4 billion. At up to 7 times sales, per Cowen estimates, the valuation is a premium to EA’s own 5 times.

While strong in consoles and personal computers with its FIFA soccer and Madden NFL football titles, EA is notably weak in mobile. It was one of the few to suffer a decline in such revenue during the pandemic. It’s trying to bulk up, however. Earlier this year, EA snapped up GluMobile for $2.1 billion, following a $1.2 billion takeover of car-racing game specialist Codemasters.

Competition with Take-Two Interactive, which EA outbid for Codemasters, is intense. Its smaller peer recently acquired a mobile soccer game and has developed other sports games. It’s a losing rivalry for now: Both companies’ shares have underperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year. (By Robyn Mak)

