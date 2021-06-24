Big Brother's Daniel Hayes reveals producers asked him to audition for the show following his controversial appearance on A Current Affair

Geelong real estate agent Daniel Hayes was eliminated from Big Brother on Wednesday's episode, after 62 days in the house.

And the 48-year-old revealed on Thursday he didn't actually apply for the Channel Seven reality show but was invited to audition after a memorable appearance on Nine's A Current Affair last year.

He made the admission on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, after radio host Jackie 'O' Henderson asked if he had ever considered trying out for Australian Survivor or if he was always set on doing Big Brother.

He said: 'No, I didn't have my heart set on Big Brother, they [the producers] rang me up and they asked me if I would audition after they saw a little interview I had, with myself being on A Current Affair.'

'They thought I might make an interesting contestant,' he added.

The ACA story centred on Daniel crossing from Victoria through New South Wales and into Queensland in July last year, at the height of the Covid pandemic.

Jackie asked: 'That was when you weren't allowed to cross the border, but you did anyway on the Harley?'

'No, well, I'll just set the story straight,' he said, adding: 'The policeman used his discretion and I had the correct paperwork and I crossed the border.

'But A Current Affair decided - because I'm a real estate agent that drives a Ferrari - let's hang him out to dry, which they tried to do.'

Road trip: The ACA story centred on Daniel crossing from Victoria through New South Wales and into Queensland in July last year, at the height of the Covid pandemic

At the time, the self-described 'Million Dollar Bogan' crossed the Queensland border on 'compassionate grounds' - to get a tattoo and a new tyre for his Harley-Davidson.

He boasted about the trip on YouTube and showed that despite being stopped at the border by a police officer he was allowed to proceed through - despite having been in Victoria, which was a coronavirus hotspot at the time.

Upon his arrival at the checkpoint, he showed a police guard a note he'd obtained online detailing how a Harley-Davidson dealer in Queensland needed to change the rear tyre on his motorcycle.

The officer initially told him he needed to quarantine for 14 days because he had travelled from Victoria.

After a brief exchange, the policeman remarkably told Daniel: 'I will let you through. But technically you shouldn't… because you might be full of the lurgy.'

Despite his promise to leave Queensland that day, Daniel stayed overnight on the Gold Coast where he got himself a tattoo.

He told A Current Affair at the time he had no regrets about crossing the border.

'I don't feel like I broke the law. I felt that I was honest with him and he let me through,' he said.

'I don't know if I've done anything wrong. I gave him my excuse. I showed him the paperwork, which I filled out. I had a letter from Gasoline Alley [the Harley-Davidson dealership], and I crossed the border, and he let me through.'