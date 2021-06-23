Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Review: 2018 Vina Esmeralda Sparkling Brut

By Robert Lublin
drinkhacker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCava is the sparkling wine most associated with Spain, but it is not the only one made there. This Spanish sparkler, Viña Esmeralda, is made with Moscatel grapes (also called Muscat and Moscato). This prohibits it from being called Cava, which is typically made from Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parelleda grapes (among the 9 grapes permitted in the variety). Note also that Viña Esmeralda is a brut, so it is unlikely to have the sweetness one typically expects to find in the popular Moscato d’Asti from Italy. Let’s give it a try.

www.drinkhacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparkling Wine#Italy#Food Drink#Beverages#Spanish#Moscatel#Cava#Macabeo#Parelleda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksTrendHunter.com

No-Alcohol Vegan Sparkling Wines

With the launch of HUN Alcohol Free, Millennial canned wine brand HUN introduced the UK to its first alcohol-free wine in a can. The vegan sparkling white wine in a can is made with single-origin South African Chenin Blanc grapes and it represents the fifth canned wine from the award-winning wine brand.
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Carneros 2017 Brut Rosé Sparkling (Carneros)

Leading the way with 59% estate-grown Pinot Noir, the rest Chardonnay, this wine is beautifully inviting in rose petal, wet stone and blood orange. Pretty in light pinkish-orange color, is has a rich, rounded middle that extends into a long, acid-driven finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Brut Rosé
DrinksElle

12 Best Luxury English Sparkling Wines You Should Know About

English Wine Week (19th-27th June) is a fantastic excuse to show support for local wines and vineyards, while enjoying a great glass of British bubbles in the process. And despite the challenges of last year, sales were still up 30% — proving we can always find an excuse to celebrate if we try hard enough.
DrinksPosted by
Forbes

Wine Tourism: Sip The Sparkling Wines Of Veneto

The Veneto wine region of northeast Italy is best known for its sparkling Proseccos. But this region (whose capital is Venice) produces a variety of magnificent sparkling wines that differ in terms of both the grapes and the production techniques used to make them. In Veneto, wine tourists can visit...
Drinkswinemag.com

MacRostie 2017 Brut Rosé Sparkling (Sonoma Coast)

Made from equal parts Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, this copper-colored sparkler tastes of strawberry and lemon, with grapefruit-like high-tones on the midpalate. Deeper, richer notes of brioche, gingerbread and nutmeg play on the finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Brut Rosé. Winery. MacRostie. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Bottle...
Drinkswinemag.com

Longboard NV Brut Cuveé Sparkling (Russian River Valley)

Winemaker Oded Shakked, who started his bubbly career at Domaine Chandon and J Vineyards & Winery, brings together 61% Chardonnay and 39% Pinot Noir in this brut wine, made mostly from 2015 vintage fruit, with other vintages mingled in. Honeycomb, crème brûlée and baked apple and lemon give it a rich, viscous feel and robust mouthfeel with lively acidity maintaining freshness. Virginie Boone.
DrinksThe Guardian

Sparkling: The Story of Champagne review – a fine aperitif for the summer

Irish film producer and distribution executive Frank Mannion makes a genial host and guide to this polished survey of the highest of high-end sparkling wines; it’s entertaining in itself to watch Mannion gulping down giant goblets of the vintage under the guise of interviewing the heads of various champagne houses. There’s very much a wine-tour atmosphere to this documentary, particularly in the first half as Mannion wanders from one vineyard HQ to another, most of them located in gleaming perfume-factory type cubes perched oddly in the French countryside. If you ever thought champagnes were pretty much the same, whatever the label, well, this parade of beautifully turned-out old school champagne-makers will put you straight on the difference between Veuve Cliquot, Pol Roger, Bollinger, and the rest.
DrinksFood & Wine

12 Sparkling Wines We're Loving This Summer

When thoughts turn in June to lounging by the pool or kicking back at a picnic, it's time for bubbles that feel just as relaxed as you are. Because, really, when you're in a bathing suit, shades on, do you really want to ponder the intricacies of a tête de cuvée Champagne? (Plus, pouring a $150 bottle into a plastic cup does feel a little weird.) Instead, head toward sparkling wines from California, from France's Loire Valley and Languedoc, and, of course, from Italy-particularly the latter, right now, if pink is your pleasure.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Sparkling IPA

Look: 4 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4 | overall: 4.25. Look: Straw yellow and clear with a HUGE billowing head that is finally receding, leaving behind great lacing. Aroma: Melon, pineapple, tropical fruit, some honey-like or honeysuckle flower sweetness, and strawberries. Not getting much malt in the nose.
Drinksunpretentiouspalate.com

20-Buck Bottle: Zesty sparkling wine for everyday

Stock up on this wine for Fourth of July, graduations, and to celebrate life. Already a paid subscriber? Sign in. Hey there! Thanks for checking out Unpretentious Palate. We believe that good journalism shouldn’t be given away for free. We’re supported by subscribers who believe that, too!. Monthly subscription: $8.99.
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

10 best lambrusco wines: The sparkling red vinos to try right now

What’s the first name that comes to mind when you think about Italian sparkling? Begins with a “P”, doesn’t it. Well, prosecco fans, here is another very different class of Italians sparkler – it is the L- word: lambrusco. Yup, red sparkling wine is something of an acquired taste and compared to the oceans of prosecco being made and drunk, it is a comparatively niche product.But, we hear you cry, isn’t lambrusco that cheap, frothy, sweet, Ribena-like thing that used to be inexplicably popular back in the dark ages? Yes, but that’s all in the past now, like Portuguese rose...
Drinkswinemag.com

Pieropan 2019 Soave Classico

Fragrant and delicious, this opens with heady aromas of white spring flower, citrus and tropical fruit. Vibrant and tangy, the savory palate doles out juicy grapefruit, white peach and lemon drop before a saline mineral finish. Bright acidity keeps it crisp and balanced. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 94. Price. Winery. Pieropan.
Drinkswinemag.com

Three Wishes NV Cabernet Sauvignon (America)

This rather light-bodied wine offers a striking black tea aroma and cherry-cola flavors that seem sweet. It's a drinkable pop version of wine. Jim Gordon. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Drinkswinemag.com

Parrish Family 2017 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Adelaida District)

An impressively dark color in the glass, this wine bursts forth with pure aromas of blackberry, black currant and dark cocoa. Suave tannins make for a silky sip, full of black cherry cordial, delicate caramel and crushed nuts—a very complete and satisfying experience. Matt Kettmann. rating. 94. Price. Designation. Reserve.
Drinkswinemag.com

Caraccioli 2020 Escolle Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir (Santa Lucia Highlands)

This bottling begins with crystalline strawberry, pink-lemonade and rose-petal aromas on the crisp, clean and delicious nose. There is a fantastic sizzle on the sip, where a chalky grip frames the poached strawberry, pluot and rose petal flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 94. Price. Designation. Escolle Vineyard Rosé of. Variety. Pinot...
Drinkswinemag.com

Red Car 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

Crisp red fruit dominates in this lovely wine, which delivers a great depth of flavor and nuance. Tangerine and blood orange characteristics add continued freshness and undeniable appeal. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Rosé of. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Red Car. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12.4%. Bottle...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Glen Moray Unveils A Tokaji Wine Cask Finish Single Malt

Glen Moray recently unveiled a new 2005 Tokaji wine cask Finish single malt Scotch whisky as a part of its Warehouse 1 Collection. Distilled in October 2005 and finished in oak casks that once held Tokaji Aszú wine, this new cask strength dram is a marriage of what’s described as Glen Moray spirit and the sweet, nutty notes of Hungary’s decadent dessert wine. Fans of the distillery can expect a ‘full-on sweetshop’ on the nose, to malty, maple syrup flavors and a long, lingering marzipan finish, according to official tasting notes.
Drinkswinemag.com

Joseph Jewell 2020 Slusser Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

Fruity and layered in waves of raspberry, strawberry and watermelon, this light, crisp wine delivers vibrant flavor and texture. Dried herb and a hint of lemongrass add complementary nuance and deliciousness. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Slusser Vineyard Rosé of. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Joseph Jewell. Print a Shelf...
Food & Drinkslifesavvy.com

9 Essential Tips for Storing and Enjoying Wine at Home

There’s something undeniably special about ordering a glass of wine at a nice restaurant. You get to browse the delicious descriptions, get recommendations from the staff, and have your wine expertly poured into just the right glass. However, there’s no reason you can’t do all of this when enjoying a glass at home.