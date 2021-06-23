Review: 2018 Vina Esmeralda Sparkling Brut
Cava is the sparkling wine most associated with Spain, but it is not the only one made there. This Spanish sparkler, Viña Esmeralda, is made with Moscatel grapes (also called Muscat and Moscato). This prohibits it from being called Cava, which is typically made from Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parelleda grapes (among the 9 grapes permitted in the variety). Note also that Viña Esmeralda is a brut, so it is unlikely to have the sweetness one typically expects to find in the popular Moscato d’Asti from Italy. Let’s give it a try.www.drinkhacker.com