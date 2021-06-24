Cancel
Asian shares mostly higher after listless session on Wall St

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after a listless day of trading on Wall Street as the recent bout of nerves over Federal Reserve policy fades. Markets advanced in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong while Sydney and Shanghai declined.

