Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Expert: Transgender Olympic athlete could polarize opinion

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A U.S. expert on transgender rights and politics says the participation of New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard at the Tokyo Olympics might inspire other trans athletes but could also become a focus for conservative activists who oppose greater LGBTQ rights and freedoms. Dr. Jami Taylor,...

www.ftimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Rights#Transgender Women#Transgender Olympic#Ap#Lgbtq#The University Of Toledo#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
New Zealand
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Societyzonenews-24.com

Transgender Athlete Officially Qualifies for the Olympics for the First Time Ever

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand, a man who identifies as female, will compete in the Tokyo Summer Games as the first sanctioned transgender Olympian. “I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders,” Hubbard said in a statement put out by the New Zealand Olympic Committee on Monday after the official announcement of his selection was made, according to the BBC.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Teen Vogue

The U.S. Needs a New Constitution to Address the Fundamental Wrong of Slavery

Persecution based on race is one of the grounds on which people from other countries can seek asylum in the United States. To be successful under the Immigration and Nationality Act, asylum seekers must show they have been persecuted or have a well-founded fear of persecution because of grounds like their political views, religion, or nationality, and that the perpetrator is the government (which includes the police) or a group the government can’t or won’t control. Black Americans experience persecution based on race and reasonably fear such persecution by the American government, and if they lived in another country, it stands to reason America would grant them asylum. The extent of America’s oppression of Black people means that to dismantle systemic racism, America must begin by replacing the U.S. Constitution with one based on equality and human rights like South Africa did after the end of apartheid — a system of racial discrimination and segregation that has been compared to America’s Jim Crow laws.
NFLGazette

Brett Favre: 'Unfair' for transgender athletes to compete against biological women at the Olympics

Retired NFL star Brett Favre said it was "unfair" for transgender athletes to compete against biological women in Olympic weightlifting. "It's not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that's fine. I got no problem with it," the former Green Bay Packers quarterback said on his podcast, Bolling with Favre. "But you can't compete against — males cannot compete against females."
SocietyPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Citing racism, UN rights chief seeks reparations for Blacks

GENEVA — (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief, in a landmark report launched after the killing of George Floyd in the United States, is urging countries worldwide to do more to help end discrimination, violence and systemic racism against people of African descent and “make amends” to them — including through reparations.
Societymelodyinter.com

Transgender athlete CeCe Telfer is ruled ineligible to compete in US Olympic trials

A transgender athlete, CeCe Telfer, has been ruled ineligible to compete in US Olympics trials due to her high testosterone levels, it’s been revealed.Telfer, an NCAA Division II track and field champion in 2019, has been disqualified from the women’s 400-meter hurdles US Olympic Trials, the USA Track and Field said in a statement.To be eligible for the trials in track and field, athletes must meet the requirements to be a member of the US Olympic Team, USATF said. The requirements for US Olympic teams are in the World Athletics “Eligibility Regulations for Transgender Athletes” guidelines, which Telfer has not met, the organization said.The World Athletics guidelines state that one of the requirements to be eligible to participate in the female category at an international competition in events ranging in distances from 400 meters to a mile is that her testosterone levels must be less than 5 nanomoles per liter for a period of at least 12 months.”Following notification from World Athletics on June 17 that the conditions had not yet been met, USATF provided CeCe with the eligibility requirements and, along with World Athletics, the opportunity to demonstrate her eligibility so that she could compete at the US Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field,” the USATF statement said.”According to subsequent notification to CeCe from World Athletics on June 22, she has not been able to demonstrate her eligibility.”USATF strongly supports inclusivity and providing a clear path to participation in the sport for all, while also maintaining competitive fairness. If CeCe meets the conditions for transgender athlete participation in the future, we wholeheartedly back her participation in international events as a member of Team USATF.”Telfer first competed for NCAA Division II Franklin Pierce University men’s track and field team for three years before medically transitioning to a woman. Her management says they will accept the decision. “The model of grace in the face of adversity, CeCe will respect USA Track & Field’s decision on her eligibility to compete at the US Olympic Trials this Friday in Eugene.” Telfer’s manager, David McFarland, told CNN in a statement.”CeCe has turned her focus towards the future and is continuing to train. She will compete on the national and world stage again soon,” McFarland said.The post Transgender athlete CeCe Telfer is ruled ineligible to compete in US Olympic trials appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

‘I just wish her well’: Aussie rival backs NZ transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard’s Olympic selection

Australian weightlifter Charisma Amoe-Tarrant has thrown her support behind transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard competing at the Tokyo Olympics. Hubbard was selected in New Zealand’s Olympic squad, becoming the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Games after qualifying requirements were modified. She was a keen junior weightlifter before quitting...
ReligionDerrick

For some US Muslims, raw talk on suicide, mental health

Dr. Rania Awaad was attending a virtual religion program this Ramadan when discussion turned to an unexpected question: Is it religiously acceptable to say a prayer for someone who died by suicide?. Suicide is a complex and delicate topic that Awaad, as director of the Muslim Mental Health & Islamic...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California adds five states to state-funded travel ban over LGBTQ+ laws

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) announced Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia were added to the list that now consists of 17 states. Bonta’s office said the newly added states have passed bills that prevent transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity, block access to health care or otherwise limit the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Spun

U.S. Representative Calls For Olympic Athlete’s Removal

With the Summer Olympics in Tokyo just around the corner, qualification events across the country are finishing up. But one athlete who recently qualified for the Olympics triggered a U.S. lawmaker so much that he’s calling for her removal. In a recent qualifying event, track & field athlete Gwen Berry...