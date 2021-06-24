Newburyport boys lacrosse tops Bishop Fenwick to set up sectional final rematch with Triton
NEWBURYPORT — Round 3 is officially on. After two epic battles in the regular season, Newburyport and Triton boys lacrosse will meet one more time for all the marbles in Friday’s Division 3 North Sectional Final. Triton punched its ticket after beating Austin Prep on Tuesday, and Wednesday Newburyport followed suit with a decisive 15-6 win over Catholic Central League contender Bishop Fenwick.www.newburyportnews.com