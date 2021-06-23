Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses | Henry VI Part 1

pbs.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnow us by these colors for thy foes. This pale and angry rose a symbol white of my blood drinking age. It is some of the the most complex early Shakespearean language but some of the most extraordinary visceral gut punching language in action that you get in any of his dramas.

www.pbs.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollow Crown#The Wars Of The Roses#Pell Mell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Carolyn Cushman Reviews Miss Bennet’s Dragon by M Verant

There’s something about Jane Austen, particularly her Pride and Prejudice, that other authors can’t resisting playing with. M Verant shows a great love for the work and period in this charming retelling, while adding dragons and somewhat modernizing the actual writing. Most of the familiar characters are here, but we’re seeing them from slightly different angles. Bennet sister Mary is much improved, still pedantic but not, it turns out, clueless; Lydia, on the other hand, is drastically over-the-top different, but in context it mainly works. The dragons, or draca, are an intriguing variation, with various types that just feed the upper class obsession with status; an upper-class woman bonds with aristocratic dragons on their wedding nights, giving the couple added status based on the type they bond. The Bennets have a prestigious firedrake, but Mr. Bennet is ill, and if he dies his wife (as silly as the original) probably won’t be able to hold the firedrake, and without a draca, aristocrats can’t hold entailed property, resulting in the Bennet women’s loss of their home – similar to the situation in Pride and Prejudice. Then the plot gets a drastic twist when Elizabeth realizes she can control draca. Unlike Austen, Verant is willing to discuss the military situation with Napoleon Bonaparte threatening England, but in this world the French don’t have draca, and desperately want English draca to use as weapons, and it appears spies and traitors are already at work. So Elizabeth not only has to fend off pompous proposals, overbearing aristocrats, and the possible loss of her home; she’s got draca and danger to her country to deal with as well. It’s quite entertaining to see how the plot does and doesn’t diverge from the original; this is just book one in the Jane Austen Fantasy series, and I’m interested in seeing where future volumes go.
SocietyDesign Taxi

Disney Renames ‘Star Wars’ Ship To Cut Off Racist Connotations

Disney has renamed Boba Fett’s iconic ship to avoid racist associations with the Star Wars character. According to UNILAD, the news was first announced by LEGO, which will be dropping the ship’s original ‘Slave 1’ name from Star Wars merchandise following a directive from Disney. While Boba Fett’s ‘Slave 1’...
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Hollow Coves, “Blessings”

In Their Words: “‘Blessings’ is a song of gratitude. It’s about recognizing the little blessings that life has to offer. If we don’t take a moment to acknowledge them, we can often miss them. Practicing gratitude is known to be good for mental health, yet anxiety and depression seem to be more and more prevalent in our generation. I think we are just too distracted to stop and take time to practice gratitude. We hope this song helps people realize that there are blessings all around if you just look up and take the time to think about how much we have to be grateful for.” — Ryan Henderson and Matt Carins, Hollow Coves.
WorldPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Diana’ legacy lingers as fans mark late royal’s 60th birthday

LONDON — Most people wouldn’t volunteer to walk through a minefield. Princess Diana did it twice. On Jan. 15, 1997, Diana walked gingerly down a narrow path cleared through an Angolan minefield, wearing a protective visor and flak jacket emblazoned with the name of The HALO Trust, a group devoted to removing mines from former war zones. When she realized some of the photographers accompanying her didn’t get the shot, she turned around and did it again.
U.K.BBC

Henry VIII: Uncovering the Mary Rose's ethnically diverse crew

Archaeologists have been revealing the ethnic diversity of the crew on the Mary Rose using remains from the warship. The ship sank in 1545, but the wreck, 19,000 artefacts and the remains of 179 crew members were recovered in 1982. Cardiff University has been analysing the bones to find out...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
sevendaysvt

Book review: 'Daughter of Sparta,' Claire M. Andrews

Some stories are just begging for a remix. Just like vampires, mermaids and William Shakespeare's works, the stories of ancient Greek mythology have inspired countless retellings and riffs by the likes of Anne Carson, Margaret Atwood and C.S. Lewis. Rick Riordan reared a fresh generation of mythology nerds with his Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for middle graders. Most recently, Madeline Miller's The Song of Achilles and Circe won awards and swept best-seller lists with their focus on individual characters in the wide world of gods and goddesses.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Sally Crossed, Tara Swoops In And Swipes President Job

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) knows Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) is getting everything she wants. However, Sally is nervous that the plan is working out for her, too. She might be right to be leery. Tara made an alliance, not a friendship. She also seems interested in Sally’s promotion, more interested than she should be.
Celebritiespbs.org

Tom Hollander Interview: The Uncool Everyman in David Nicholls’ Us

British actor Tom Hollander stars as scientist, dad, and reluctant soon-to-be divorcé in the MASTERPIECE miniseries dramedy Us. He shares insights into the character he describes as “not remotely rock ‘n’ roll,” thoughts on how a marriage can end in compassion and hope, and more. Don’t miss Hollander’s genuine and witty take on this adaptation of David Nicholls’ bittersweet novel, Us.
Books & Literaturefangirlish.com

Book Review: The Importance of Being Wanton by Christi Caldwell

Emma Gately and the Earl of Scarsdale were betrothed as children―less a vow of future happiness than an obligation. Seventeen years later, the independent miss severs the contract with the now notorious libertine in an unprecedented act of independence. And Emma cofounds the Mismatch Society, where like-minded ladies are free of the constraints and inevitable broken hearts that men bring. But Emma’s rejection sparks in her intended a new consideration of the spirited woman he took for granted―and a determination to win her back.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

Is It Any Good? Saw VI

There’s only a couple Saw films that I actually think are entertaining and worthwhile. This installation in the franchise, Saw VI, is one of them. This sixth film definitely has its flaws, but unlike most of the Saw sequels, it’s actually kind of interesting in certain ways and is a lot more thrilling than the others. This one has a plot that feels a lot more solid, the acting is decent, and the traps are more thrilling and creative. Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t a great film by any means but it is one of the best entries in this often cheap/dull horror franchise.
NFLFierce Marriage

War Story, Part 2 (Steven and Brooke Elliott)

In April 2004, Army Ranger Steven Elliott was deployed with the 2nd Ranger Battalion to Afghanistan. The objective of operation “Mountain Storm” was to kill or capture Osama Bin Laden. On April 22, Steven’s squad was attacked by enemy combatants which resulted in 4 casualties, one of whom was former NFL safety, Pat Tillman.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Christian Book Club: King Lear

While many people may think there is a lack of good Christian content, nothing could be further from the truth. Many books have been published that can be viewed from a Christian lens or were made with that intent in mind. One of Shakespeare’s many classics, the tragedy of King...
U.K.The Guardian

Gainsborough Old Hall returns to English Heritage and opens to public

“This shouldn’t still be here,” said the curator Kevin Booth of the grand Tudor manor house that for centuries has been hiding in plain sight. “With its history, it should not have survived.”. Thanks goodness it has, though, and visitors will this weekend be welcomed to a fascinating but little-known-about...