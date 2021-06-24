Cancel
Arsenal transfer round-up: Alexander Isak 'first contact' as Calvert-Lewin move eyed

By Gareth Bicknell
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been tipped to revamp his frontline this summer with a couple of his strikers facing uncertain futures.

Alexandre Lacazette continues to be linked with a move away from the Premier League club, while Eddie Nketiah could be sold.

And that means the Gunners will be on the lookout for strikers, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Euro 2020 star Alexander Isak the latest to be linked with interest from the Emirates.

Arsenal are also believed to have renewed their interest in Houssem Aouar after missing out on the Lyon playmaker last summer.

And there's news on all three potential targets plus an alternative midfield option as Mirror Sport brings you the latest transfer news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTMbp_0adl9OEl00
Sweden striker Alexander Isak is expected to be in demand this summer (Image: Dmitry Lovetsky/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Rivals make 'first contact' over Isak

Alexander Isak is set to be a hot property in this summer's transfer market after impressing for Real Sociedad and Sweden.

Arsenal have been linked with interest in the centre-forward - but they will face tough competition from several clubs.

Among them are Real Madrid, who have made "first contact" with Isak's agent, according to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser.

The report says Madrid are viewing Isak as a cheaper alternative to either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, with the striker's release clause standing at €70m.

Gunners weigh up Calvert-Lewin move

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6Nb7_0adl9OEl00
The Gunners are said to be weighing up a move for England's forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As well as Isak, Arsenal are reportedly keen on Calvert-Lewin, who scored 21 goals in all competitions for Everton last season.

And the Gunners could make a move if they can offload players this summer, according to The Telegraph.

Arsenal could also sell the likes of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as well as Lacazette and Nketiah.

Of Calvert-Lewin's 25 goals for club and country last term, only one was a penalty.

Arsenal target wonderkid instead of Aouar

Arsenal have been tipped to join the race for wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga amid fears they could miss out on Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners face competition from Atletico Madrid for Lyon playmaker Aouar, with the La Liga side having an advantage due to their involvement in the Premier League.

And Mikel Arteta and Edu could instead make a move for Rennes midfielder Camavinga, according to French publication Le 10 Sport.

The 18-year-old is also believed to be on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

