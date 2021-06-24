Big Brother Australia winner is LEAKED - following the shock eviction of audience favourite Daniel Hayes

After Wednesday's shock eviction of audience favourite Daniel Hayes, Big Brother Australia is down to its final four housemates.

But out of Marley Biyendolo, Ari Kimber, Christina Podolyan and Sarah Jane Adams, one contender is the clear favourite to win it all, according to multiple Australian betting sites.

As of Thursday, both Sportsbet and TAB had 26-year-old basketball player Marley as the short-odds favourite to walk away with the show's $250,000 prize.

Short-priced fave: Marley Biyendolo, (pictured)

SportsBet had the Melburnian at $1.60 to be the last man standing in the house, with Christina lagging behind at $2.90.

Sarah Jane and Ari are at long odds to win, at $7 and $12 respectively.

Rival betting agency TAB meanwhile has Marley at even narrower odds of $1.50.

Marley (pictured)

Marley (pictured)

The reveal comes after one of the most competitive players on this season opened up about a 'secret' deal he tried to make with the show's faceless puppet master.

Daniel Hayes, who was sent home on Wednesday's episode, attempted to convince Big Brother to let him save evicted housemate Tilly Whitfeld - and bag himself an early exit and guaranteed payday in the process.

'I tried to do a deal with Big Brother where I tried to meet Tilly underground in the cave,' the real estate agent, 48, told New Idea.

Daniel Hayes (pictured)

'I asked Big Brother to give me a briefcase with $10,000 in it and I’d take that and then Tilly could go back into the house at midnight and I would disappear forever from the show.'

Big Brother shut down Danny's 'deal' by saying he wasn't 'running the show'.

He argued the deal was about leaving the program as a 'hero' by bringing back Tilly and negotiating a reward from Big Brother.

Tilly Whitfeld (pictured)

'It’s going to make a great story and I get to leave with honour,' he said. 'Tilly hands you a briefcase with $10,000 cash, I take the briefcase, you just see me run down the tunnel and that’s the end of Danny from the show!'

Daniel was 'blindsided' on Wednesday's episode after Ari Kimber lobbied for him to face eviction alongside Sarah Jane Adams.

He was sent packing after Christina Podolyan was coaxed by Ari to get rid of the house's biggest threat.

Tilly (pictured)

Daniel told New Idea the show was 'the hardest thing I’ve ever done emotionally, physically, socially, mentally'.

'It was the most incredible thing I’ve ever done in my life,' he added. 'I mean, I’m the guy who’s tried to ride a motorbike to Everest and nearly died. This was harder.'

Danny was considered one of the strongest players in the competition, but he could've left the house earlier if Big Brother had accepted his deal.