Sam Frost's less than perfect Uber rating is revealed... as the Home and Away star blames the poor score on her drunk friends

Sam Frost's Uber score has been revealed, and it's not as high as you might think.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the Home and Away actress shared her rating of 4.72 out of five.

The 32-year-old said that the imperfect figure was due to 'friends when they have had a few wines'.

The former reality star was just one of many celebrities that revealed their Uber scores to the Daily Telegraph.

Model Simone Holtnagel had 4.83 rating, which she said was down to an incident when a driver kicked her out of the Uber mid-trip because she was putting her hair up into a ponytail.

'Ninety per cent of Uber drivers are really lovely, but if the driver is driving dangerously, making you feel uncomfortable or just an over all bad experience, rate accordingly,' Simone told the publication.

Jessica Mauboy boasts an impressive 4.93 score, and says she's 'striving for the perfect rating'.

While Sam was happy to share her Uber score, she recently said that she will no longer discuss her dating life in public.

Speaking to TV Week, the 32-year-old admitted: 'I have at times talked about things prematurely.'

'I think I have tried to keep that [her love life] a bit more private while I figure things about myself, and I have at times talked about things prematurely, and people will be like what is going on,' she said.

'I understand why people are interested in my dating life because I was on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette… but I don't really have much to say at the moment anyway.'

Sam sparked rumours she was back together with her ex-boyfriend Dave Bashford when they enjoyed a romantic getaway just after Christmas last year.

In February, The Daily Telegraph reported that the Home and Away star enjoyed a date with her beau in Coogee, Sydney, and had also been bonding with his family members.

The pair reportedly dined at a sushi restaurant after taking a stroll around the beachside suburb with her beau.

However, it remains unclear if they are still together or not.