Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sam Frost's less than perfect Uber rating is revealed... as the Home and Away star blames the poor score on her drunk friends

By J. Peterson
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Sam Frost's Uber score has been revealed, and it's not as high as you might think.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the Home and Away actress shared her rating of 4.72 out of five.

The 32-year-old said that the imperfect figure was due to 'friends when they have had a few wines'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4YPo_0adl9EPV00
Average: Sam Frost's Uber score has been revealed, and it's not as high as you might think. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the Home and Away star shared her rating of 4.72 out of five

The former reality star was just one of many celebrities that revealed their Uber scores to the Daily Telegraph.

Model Simone Holtnagel had 4.83 rating, which she said was down to an incident when a driver kicked her out of the Uber mid-trip because she was putting her hair up into a ponytail.

'Ninety per cent of Uber drivers are really lovely, but if the driver is driving dangerously, making you feel uncomfortable or just an over all bad experience, rate accordingly,' Simone told the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxX60_0adl9EPV00
Blame game! The 32-year-old said that the imperfect figure was due to 'friends when they have had a few wines'

Jessica Mauboy boasts an impressive 4.93 score, and says she's 'striving for the perfect rating'.

While Sam was happy to share her Uber score, she recently said that she will no longer discuss her dating life in public.

Speaking to TV Week, the 32-year-old admitted: 'I have at times talked about things prematurely.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jD92E_0adl9EPV00
Perfectionist: Jessica Mauboy boasts an impressive 4.93 score, and says she's 'striving for the perfect rating'

'I think I have tried to keep that [her love life] a bit more private while I figure things about myself, and I have at times talked about things prematurely, and people will be like what is going on,' she said.

'I understand why people are interested in my dating life because I was on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette… but I don't really have much to say at the moment anyway.'

Sam sparked rumours she was back together with her ex-boyfriend Dave Bashford when they enjoyed a romantic getaway just after Christmas last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyPjj_0adl9EPV00
Oh no! Model Simone Holtnagel had 4.83 rating, which she said was down to an incident when a driver kicked her out of the Uber mid-trip because she was putting her hair up into a ponytail

In February, The Daily Telegraph reported that the Home and Away star enjoyed a date with her beau in Coogee, Sydney, and had also been bonding with his family members.

The pair reportedly dined at a sushi restaurant after taking a stroll around the beachside suburb with her beau.

However, it remains unclear if they are still together or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5FnQ_0adl9EPV00
Private: While Sam was happy to share her Uber score, she recently said that she will no longer discuss her dating life in public
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

193K+
Followers
73K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Frost
Person
Jessica Mauboy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Tv Week#Home#The Daily Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Uber
Place
Sydney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental Healthdigitalspy.com

Home and Away star Sam Frost opens up about mental health struggles

Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away star Sam Frost, who plays Jasmine Delaney on the Australian soap, has recently opened up about her struggles with mental health. Speaking to TV Week, Frost spoke about how she suffers from feelings of anxiety and depression but has gotten better at identifying when she needs extra care.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Larry Emdur makes a brutal joke about Sam Frost as it's revealed her Home and Away character could DIE following a taco truck explosion

Her character Jasmine Delaney's life hangs in the balance on Home and Away, after she was involved in a potentially fatal taco truck explosion. And as Sam Frost appeared on The Morning Show on Wednesday to discuss Jasmine's fate, host Larry Emdur couldn't help but make a rather insensitive joke as he asked the actress, 32, if her days on the Channel Seven soap were numbered.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou admits doubts over her acting career

Home and Away's Ada Nicodemou has opened up about her doubts over her acting career and how, if the show was to end tomorrow, she'd probably pack it up altogether. While appearing as a guest on Mamamia's No Filter podcast, the soap star, who has played Leah Patterson on the series for the last 21 years, admitted that she prefers to say that she's "acting at the moment" rather than describing herself as an actor, as she still doesn't know whether she wants to do it.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Settling into married life already! Makeup-free Ruby Tuesday Matthews flashes her engagement ring as she grabs breakfast with fiancé Shannan Dodd in Byron Bay

She revealed she was engaged to her boyfriend Shannan Dodd earlier this month. And it appears Ruby Tuesday Matthews is already settling into married life with her handsome beau. The couple were seen looking very comfortable as they picked up breakfast in Byron Bay over the weekend. The model-turned-Instagram influencer...
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

The new iCarly reboot perfectly explains Sam's absence

The first three episodes of Paramount+'s iCarly reboot offer a lot of updates on the beloved Nickelodeon characters. Spencer (Jerry Trainor) has become a rich artist, Freddie (Nathan Kress) has adopted a child, and Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) is a former host of the Italian version of QVC. But there's another question fans have long been pondering: Where is Sam Puckett?
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie Open up About Welcoming Son Declan (Exclusive)

Married at Fight Sight's Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are "so happy" to finally have son Declan in their arms after welcoming their first child on Feb. 27. The new mom and dad opened up to PopCulture ahead of Wednesday's Couples Cam episode about becoming a family of three, sharing how their own relationship has changed and grown as they've become parents.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Home and Away reveals dramatic trailer for explosion storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away is to deliver yet more drama to its residents, with Summer Bay set to be rocked by an explosion at the La Cucaracha food truck. In scenes airing next week in Australia, Chloe Anderson and Ryder Jackson's brand new taco business goes up in flames – but no one is quite sure how it happened.
CelebritiesJustice

The Actress Of Home And Away Admits To Having Doubts Regarding Her Acting Career

Ada Nicodemou of Home and Away spoke out regarding her concerns concerning her acting career and that she’d leave if the show stopped tomorrow. The actress, who has featured Leah Patterson on the show for 21 years, told Mamamia’s No Filter podcast that she likes to refer to herself as “acting at the moment” rather than calling herself an actor since she isn’t sure whether she wants to do it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I feel ashamed and can't stop shaking': The Bachelorette's Jarrod Woodgate lashes out at a Darwin café after being told he 'can't bring his therapy dog inside'

The Bachelorette's Jarrod Woodgate has taken aim at a Darwin coffee shop after he was told he 'had to wait outside' because he'd brought along his therapy dog. The reality star, 36, lashed out at the café in an Instagram Story post on Saturday, claiming the encounter left him feeling 'embarrassed', 'ashamed', and 'unable to stop shaking'.