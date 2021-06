There are 25 U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Players; Who Will Make The Cut For The Tokyo Olympics?. U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski will have a tough time narrowing down a collection of world-class players for this summer’s tournament. This will probably be the biggest call in his time as the U.S. women’s team coach. Vlatko replaced Jill Ellis in 2019, and the upcoming Olympics will be his first major tournament. Soccer betting enthusiasts on Vwin, a top sports betting platform across Asia, will be keen to see who the coach selects from the myriad of talent at his disposal. When he finally names the team, many top players will be omitted. Which players will make the cut?