Boonville, IN

Brandon Thomas Malone

By mpurazrang
warricknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChandler — Brandon Thomas Malone of Chandler, IN, 25, died of accidental death on June 14, 2021. Brandon was born June 9, 1996 to Paul & Julie Malone. He graduated in 2015 from Boonville High School. He worked with Blankenberger Brothers. Brandon was an active member of St. Clement Catholic Church. He was a 10-year member of Warrick County 4-H Wagner Club. He played football for Boonville. Brandon loved to cook & had a passion for his family & friends. If anyone needed help, he would drop what he was doing & he would be there. When someone would ask how he was doing he would say “I’m living the Dream”, and he did.

Chandler, IN
Boonville, IN
