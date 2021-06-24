Cancel
Eoin Morgan heaps praise on Liam Livingstone for bowling off-breaks and leg-breaks in the same over as England beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in their first T20 clash

By Lawrence Booth for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Eoin Morgan praised the versatility of Liam Livingstone after he bowled off-breaks and leg-breaks in the same over during England's eight-wicket win in the first T20 international against Sri Lanka.

Livingstone took a wicket with his fifth ball, and gave up just nine runs in two overs, as he pressed his claims to be one of the all-rounder's slots in England's World Cup squad later this year.

'He was our all-rounder here, and he certainly stepped up taking a wicket that early in what was going to be a short spell,' said Morgan. 'I thought he was brilliant.

Eoin Morgan praised 'brilliant' Liam Livingstone in England's T20 victory over Sri Lanka
Morgan (centre) was impressed by Livingstone bowling both off-spin and leg-spin 

'Having the option to bowl leg-spin or off-spin is a luxury, and he offers a huge amount in the field as well.'

Livingstone also received praise from his Lancashire and Rajasthan Royals team-mate Jos Buttler, who marshalled England's chase with an unbeaten 68 off 55 balls – his sixth half-century in his last 12 T20 innings.

'Liam is someone who has matured a lot in the last couple of years,' said Buttler. 'He's faced the pressures of franchise tournaments, and being teams' overseas player.

'He's always willing to learn, and is an excellent package. To be able to switch between off-spin and leg-spin, and bowl both to international standard, is fantastic.'

England are likely to tweak their side for Thursday's second T20, with Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and David Willey all pushing for selection.

Jos Buttler marshalled England's chase with an unbeaten 68 off 55 and was player of the match
