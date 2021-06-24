Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

7 Ways To Teach Your Kids About Ableism

By Kara Reynolds
artofhealthyliving.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile you may be familiar with disabilities and social justice activism, you might not know a lot about ableism and how to educate about it. Ableism is defined as discrimination and social prejudice against those with disabilities, based on the belief that typical abilities are superior. This prejudice can be geared at those with both mental and physical disabilities. There are so many reasons you may want to teach your children about ableism — whether you, someone in your family or even your child themselves has a disability, educating your family about the best ways to notice and combat ableism whenever you see it.

artofhealthyliving.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ableism#Teach Your Children#Disability Justice#Physical Disability#Focus On Similarities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Kidsrichhabits.net

How to Teach Your Kids to be an Entrepreneur

Becoming a successful entrepreneur is not easy. I spent five years studying 177 self-made millionaires and I have to say, the entrepreneurs in my study were among the most courageous, fearless individuals I have ever met. They put everything on the line. They took enormous risks in the pursuit of their dreams.
Kidsimom.com

The Secret Way to Teach Your Teenager Respect

“Oh my gosh, Mom, you told me that 10 times already,” my 14-year old complained with a dramatic roll of her eyes. Ugh, I thought. What’s the secret for how to teach your teenager respect? And more importantly, how do I actually earn her respect?. Here’s what I’ve learned: Demanding...
KidsThrive Global

7 Healthy Habits Parents Should Teach Their Kids

When you become parents you have a lot more responsibility on your shoulders than you had previously as now you become a role model to your child who in future is going to become a citizen of the state and has to contribute greatly to the betterment of world. Whatever...
San Francisco, CAABC7 Los Angeles

How to talk to your kids about Juneteenth

SAN FRANCISCO -- Juneteenth was the day that the news that slavery had ended finally reached people in Texas. It's a conversation that until recently many families haven't had with their children. In the mid-1800s, the world's largest commodity was cotton. America's economic growth depended largely on slavery. "The reason...
Kidskidsinthehouse.com

11 Ways to Play With Your Kids

When was the last time you spent the afternoon playing with your children? Chances are, you could use the bonding time — and you can’t recapture these precious moments once your little one grows older. However, if it’s been a while since you’ve dug in a sandbox, you might feel...
Kidsbinews.org

Teaching Your Kids the Importance of Health and Happiness

Raising a family is a huge challenge, especially for first-time parents. Most of the time, couples struggle to find the perfect way to guide their child, especially when teaching them good behavior. Of course, there will always be many people who have different opinions about ideal parenting practices. Thus, there will be times when you might get confused about the right thing to do when it comes to providing support to your child. However, you need to remind yourself that there is no perfect formula when raising children. The only goal is to ensure that your child will grow up living in a healthy and happy environment.
Kidsmiddleweb.com

Teaching Kids When to Let Go of a Writing Idea

Abandon (verb): to put an end to something planned or previously agreed to. Synonyms: call off, cancel, drop, recall, repeal, rescind, revoke, scrap. (Merriam-Webster) How do we know when it is better to abandon a writing project, move on, and begin something new?. Yes – sometimes it’s a good idea...
Religionchurchleaders.com

Teaching Kids About Heaven and Hell: 6 Important Points

When children’s pastors teach about salvation and spending eternity in heaven, they often leave something important out. Jesus says people who believe in him as their Savior go to heaven, but he also says people who don’t believe in him go to hell. That’s why we need to tell the whole truth when teaching kids about heaven and hell.
Half Moon Bay, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Teach kids to be compassionate with animals

I was struck by the compassionate, detailed article headlined, “Pets After the Pandemic,” in the June issue of the Coastside magazine. It contained suggestions to help ease our pets back into our daily rituals of work to help them feel the love, but with possibly less attention with which they have enjoyed with Mom and Dad home so much during the pandemic.
Kidsmasterdoctor.net

We Have To Teach Our Kids To Speak Up About Their Food Allergies

As parents, there are moments that remain solidified in our memories-years, even decades later. We can recall every detail, every sound, what we were wearing, if the sun was out or if it was raining, and who else was present. For me, one of those memories is from the summer of 2017. I was at a girls' weekend getaway and I got the call. As soon as I saw it was our pediatrician's office calling, I stepped outside so I could hear the test results clearly. It was a pivotal moment in my life as a mom because from that day forward, everything changed.
Scienceuga.edu

Associate professor highlights screen-free ways to teach kids about scale

Size comparison videos featuring a range of topics, such as space, animals, buildings, and even fictional starships are widespread on YouTube, with some amassing millions of views. When developing mentally between the ages of 5 to 7, many children enjoy watching animated shorts that use special effects to show the...
Kidsthememphis100.com

Tips for parents looking to teach their kids about summer savings

Summer is here and for many, that means entertaining the kids. Those fun activities can start adding up. The time off from school is a great time to start teaching kids of all ages the importance of managing their money. Some ways you can do that include:. Food: Set a...
KidsSantafe New Mexican.com

Teaching kids to speak respectfully

Respect for ourselves and respect for others are the foundations of trust. Speaking respectfully is learned, and being spoken to respectfully by our children is of great importance to most parents. How our children speak to us — including their tone of voice, words and body language — can be an instant trigger, resulting in an angry response of, “You can’t talk to me like that.”
Kidscloudnewsmag.com

Teaching your child about the value of money and wealth management

Growing up in a family of significant wealth can be extraordinary. Splendid vacations, lavish homes, luxury cars and education at the best schools. It can also colour your world with unrealistic expectations. Children from wealthy homes are always the most privileged set of people because they have access to almost the best things of life.
KidsSeattle Times

For your kids, be honest about your COVID-19 fears

My mother grew up in Prague during World War II amid food shortages and the blare of air raid sirens. Surprisingly, she remembers that time as relatively free of stress and anxiety. She recalls observing her parents like a spy, closely studying how they reacted to each new wartime development. Because her parents stayed calm, projecting confidence that her family would be OK, my mother stayed calm, too. She accepted the challenges as a part of everyday life.
Kidsmumsnet.com

diagnosing autism/adhd in toddlers

I'm not so much worried that my little boy could have autism/ADHD, I'm more worried about not being taken seriously. A little brief: He's 2 years 8 months, he's non-verbal (although said mum for first time the other day, yes I cried lol), thrill/sensory seeker, licks everything/ puts things in the mouth still, sensory issues with some textures and food, he has 'Andy's coming' tantrums I like to call them as they are unpredictable, he can be very aggressive at times, hates other children in his space at mum and baby groups and soft play if another child plays with 'his' toys or wants to share, he will hit them pull their hair push them etc, he can parallel play children sometimes but will only really connect if they will play chase with him. Socially except the aggression nursery backs me on that. At nursery he can only join in group activities if he has a 1:1 with a adult else he becomes very overwhelmed. Used to walk on tip toes all the time, and turn things upside down however now he is growing out of that. Behaviour can be unpredictable. Responds to his name half of the time. If he's not in a highchair then he won't eat meals. Bed times are a nightmare even with a set routine we've had for months, he can't settle. When his routine changes he gets upset - example: he has limited diet and nursery are helping me with this, normally he has soft cheese sandwiches, I sent him with chicken paste, he sat there and cried and refused to eat anything rest of the day.
KidsTahlequah Daily Press

OPINION: Teaching kids the truth about history

The history of America is tied to the history of the world. This history is complex and at times difficult to hear. Our country's history is marred in violence, innovation, and triumphs. There is a great amount of discussion going on now about whether to teach what has been coined as Critical Race Theory. Children are taught various topics about American history, but as many of you will remember, there is not a great deal of African American history taught to children. There is also not much, if any, history taught that discusses American slavery and the effects of racism, from what I remember.