7 Ways To Teach Your Kids About Ableism

I'm not so much worried that my little boy could have autism/ADHD, I'm more worried about not being taken seriously. A little brief: He's 2 years 8 months, he's non-verbal (although said mum for first time the other day, yes I cried lol), thrill/sensory seeker, licks everything/ puts things in the mouth still, sensory issues with some textures and food, he has 'Andy's coming' tantrums I like to call them as they are unpredictable, he can be very aggressive at times, hates other children in his space at mum and baby groups and soft play if another child plays with 'his' toys or wants to share, he will hit them pull their hair push them etc, he can parallel play children sometimes but will only really connect if they will play chase with him. Socially except the aggression nursery backs me on that. At nursery he can only join in group activities if he has a 1:1 with a adult else he becomes very overwhelmed. Used to walk on tip toes all the time, and turn things upside down however now he is growing out of that. Behaviour can be unpredictable. Responds to his name half of the time. If he's not in a highchair then he won't eat meals. Bed times are a nightmare even with a set routine we've had for months, he can't settle. When his routine changes he gets upset - example: he has limited diet and nursery are helping me with this, normally he has soft cheese sandwiches, I sent him with chicken paste, he sat there and cried and refused to eat anything rest of the day.