There are losses that drive you nuts. Bad calls, bad decisions, individual stupid errors. Then there are losses that still make you feel like the team made progress. This one was the latter. The first time the LA Galaxy played the Seattle Sounders they lost 3-0, and were basically spanked. The Sounders were the best team in the league, and LA didn’t even make them work for it. This time around, the Galaxy generated some lively attacks, and were it not for a crossbar (and to be fair, Bond), this game might have ended a bit differently.