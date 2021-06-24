Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

'We just find a way to win': Bombers defensive coordinator Richie Hall shrugs off change

By Paul Friesen
wiartonecho.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuck Pierce isn’t the only Blue Bombers coordinator with a tough act to follow. While the team’s offensive boss tries to fill the shoes of the departed Paul LaPolice this season, Richie Hall has his own challenge: matching what he did at the end of 2019. The defensive coordinator guided...

www.wiartonecho.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richie Hall
Person
Willie Jefferson
Person
Jake Thomas
Person
Brandon Alexander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Blue Bombers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsbluebombers.com

First & 10 | One last column before camp

It was during a conference call with Winnipeg Blue Bombers Richie Hall earlier this week that yours truly felt a charge of sorts, as if being plugged in and energized after having my batteries dangerously drift into the ‘red zone.’. There was Hall, the Bombers veteran defensive coordinator, fielding questions...
NFL247Sports

Bears players comfortable with defensive coordinator Sean Desai

Tuesday afternoon provided us with the first opportunity for the Chicago Bears defense to work on the field with new defensive coordinator Sean Desai. After much of the starting defense absent for voluntary OTA's, hard work was on display at Halas Hall as Chicago breaks in its third defensive coordinator in four years under head coach Matt Nagy.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Sean Desai has the ‘swag coming back’ for the Chicago Bears defense. 4 things we learned from minicamp at Halas Hall.

The Chicago Bears held their penultimate practice of the offseason Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall, and they wrap up minicamp Thursday in Lake Forest. With one day left before the team splits apart for summer break, here are four things we learned from coach Matt Nagy and his players. 1. New defensive coordinator Sean Desai is drawing glowing reviews from his players. Desai was the Bears ...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods Welcomes High Expectations for Browns Defense

BEREA, Ohio -- Andrew Berry made a concerted effort to overhaul the Cleveland Browns defense in the offseason and by most observers, accomplished the task. Berry brought in six unrestricted free agents and used his top two picks on key defensive players. In addition, three players who were expected to be major contributors in 2020 for the Browns did not play a down last year due to season-ending injuries and a COVID-19 opt out.
NFLsobrosnetwork.com

The Top 10 NFL Defensive Coordinators for 2021

It’s summertime offseason content time! As the season approaches, I’m going to be taking a look at the landscape of the NFL, position by position, over the course of the next several weeks. We’ll be talking about the who’s who of the NFL in our own little version of the NFL Network’s “Top 100 Players” bit they do every year. Up next, we’re talking about the top 10 NFL defensive coordinators for 2021!
NFLKentucky New Era

Find Ways to Win the Surest Way | Pat O’Hara Press Conference

Titans quarterback coach Pat O’Hara addresses reporters during a virtual press conference on Monday from Saint Thomas Sports Park. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram:...
NFLUSA Today

Chad Johnson has some advice for Bears rookie QB Justin Fields

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has garnered a lot of praise before even taking a snap. And while Fields won’t see the field come Week 1 — as Matt Nagy made it clear that Fields can’t win the starting job in training camp — it won’t be long before Fields takes over as starter.
NFLYardbarker

Raiders Offseason: Ranking AFC West Defensive Coordinators

The AFC West is home to several noteworthy defensive coordinators. Question is, how do they all rank within the division?. The offensive firepower in the AFC West cannot be understated. The reigning Division and AFC Conference Champion, Kansas City Chiefs, deploy one of the most potent attacks of our lifetime. The San Diego Chargers can score in bunches with Justin Herbert and the underrated, Keenan Allen. The Las Vegas Raiders give a balanced, diverse attack that can at times, look unstoppable.
NFLYardbarker

Projected Justin Fields Stats Could Surprise

Unlike projections for other starting players, Justin Fields carries a double challenge. First, a potential starting point for Fields' career must be determined. Then it's possible to project a fantasy number. Over the last decade, 12 of the 32 quarterbacks selected in the first round started on opening day according...
NFLlafbnetwork.com

SI’s Fernando Ramirez Talks Chargers Off-Season, Staley, Lombardi, Justin Herbert, And More!

In this episode, Special Guest Fernando Ramirez from Sports Illustrated and LAFB Network joins Chargers Unleashed Podcast to discuss the latest in Los Angeles Chargers news, Chargers offseason, Chargers minicamp news, Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater, players most impacted by Brandon Staley’s defense, Joe Lombardi’s impact, Tom Telesco’s Chargers 2021 NFL Draft success. Chargers 2021 season preview is then discussed as Fernando discusses who he is most excited to see play for the Chargers this season. Mike Williams, Michael Davis are put under the spotlight. Fernando provides an excellent Los Angeles Chargers interview with tons of fun, laughter, and insight. Tune in!
NFLallfans.co

Podloski’s Re-Grading of the 2020 Draft Class: Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have changed the fate of their team and made picks that were successful and made an immediate impact. The draft looked to be one of the best in the league right after the draft. It looked as though the Browns drafted two starting-caliber players in Jedrick Wills Jr. and Grant Delpit, rotational starters in Jordan Elliott and Jacob Phillips, and developmental pieces in Harrison Bryant, Nick Harris, and Donovan Peoples-Jones. In reality, the team ended up with what looks like a franchise tackle, a pocket-pushing defensive tackle, and tight end who could replace Austin Hooper in the future. That aside, two others would go down to injury, but the rest had meaningful contributions and played more than many thought they would. Overall, these rookies made a positive impact on a deep push into the playoffs.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Lions GM: Jared Goff Not Bridge QB

While the Panthers and Broncos received more attention for passing on Justin Fields and Mac Jones with top-10 picks, the Lions also bypassed the chance to pair a first-round quarterback with a new regime. These QBs did not appear to be on Detroit’s radar. The Lions took Penei Sewell at...
NFLdailymagazine.news

Matt Rhule: Panthers coaches 'more on the same page' with players

The Panthers' coaching staff might have had more disadvantages than any other team last offseason. In addition to bringing in a first-year head coach in Matt Rhule, the team underwent more roster turnover than any other NFL club by a wide margin. Navigating all those changes would have been challenging in any year, but the pandemic threw off the usual spring and summer schedule, forcing meetings into virtual settings.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan must find lockstep to run Falcons offense well

Arthur Smith is working tirelessly to implement an offensive scheme new to these Falcons. Quarterback Matt Ryan is trying like heck to absorb it. That's the offseason program's primary objective for all on the staff and roster, from early virtual meetings through a mandatory minicamp and this week's final OTAs.
NFLallfans.co

Where is Ryan Fitzpatrick in Chris Simms’ quarterback rankings?

One year ago, Ryan Fitzpatrick was ranked No. 28 in Chris Simms’ quarterback rankings. After a strong season as a part-time starter with the Miami Dolphins, the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick moved up to No. 23 in the latest installment on Simms’ rankings. Now, Fitzpatrick is entering his 17th NFL season —...
FootballVermilion Standard

Roughriders' Brendon LaBatte taking the 2021 season off

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are moving on without perennial all-star guard Brendon LaBatte, a mainstay of the team’s offensive line. Jeremy O’Day, the Riders’ vice-president of football operations and general manager, said during a conference call with CFL reporters on Monday that LaBatte is planning to take the 2021 season off.