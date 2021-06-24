'We just find a way to win': Bombers defensive coordinator Richie Hall shrugs off change

The Cleveland Browns have changed the fate of their team and made picks that were successful and made an immediate impact. The draft looked to be one of the best in the league right after the draft. It looked as though the Browns drafted two starting-caliber players in Jedrick Wills Jr. and Grant Delpit, rotational starters in Jordan Elliott and Jacob Phillips, and developmental pieces in Harrison Bryant, Nick Harris, and Donovan Peoples-Jones. In reality, the team ended up with what looks like a franchise tackle, a pocket-pushing defensive tackle, and tight end who could replace Austin Hooper in the future. That aside, two others would go down to injury, but the rest had meaningful contributions and played more than many thought they would. Overall, these rookies made a positive impact on a deep push into the playoffs.