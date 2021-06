AUD/USD turned south ahead of the American session. US Dollar Index recovers to 92.00 area on Monday. Wall Street looks to start the new week flat. Following last week's rebound, the AUD/USD pair opened the new week in a calm manner and moved sideways in a very tight range during the first half of the day. With the greenback starting to gather strength, however, the pair lost its traction and was last seen trading at its lowest level in nearly a week at 0.7558, losing 0.36% on a daily basis.