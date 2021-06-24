Cancel
China

China's Abuse of the Language of Liberty – Ethan Yang (06/24/2021)

By wsw staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you can’t beat them, join them, or in China’s case, start using your opponent’s talking points in ways no reasonable person would ever think they were meant to be used. China’s authoritarian system has always been at odds with the liberal-democratic international order of human rights, individual dignity, and the rule of law. In the past, China confidently used its revolutionary Marxist phrases and openly contested the West’s regime of democracy and rights. After decades of little progress and even calls for reform domestically, China has been forced to accept that ideas like democracy, human rights, and the rule of law are good things, at least rhetorically.

Xi Jinping
