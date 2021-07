Well, let me tell you my story. In the above picture stands my grandfather on the left who was born in Switzerland and came to America with empty pockets as a baker. He married my grandmother, a German immigrant, and they settled in Scranton, Pa., where they bought their own home and raised my father and their other children. My father became a missile engineer with NASA. I saved my money and owned various small businesses. In the 1970s I bought the Herald, and my wife, Patricia, and I raised our children here in Cape May County, living the American dream of immigrant success.