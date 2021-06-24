Few Cops We Found Using Force on George Floyd Protesters Are Known to Have Faced Discipline – Mollie Simon (06/24/2021)

Cancel
Protests

Few Cops We Found Using Force on George Floyd Protesters Are Known to Have Faced Discipline

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 4 days ago

Few Cops We Found Using Force on George Floyd Protesters Are Known to Have Faced Discipline. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Last summer, ProPublica compiled 68 videos that appeared to show police...

wallstreetwindow.com
Michigan State
George Floyd
#Atlanta#Protest Riot#Propublica#The Big Story#Seattle Police Department#Civil Service Board#Minnesota National Guard
Minneapolis, MNbloomberglaw.com

Chauvin Faces Decades in Prison for Murder of George Floyd (2)

Judge has signaled severity for abusing ‘position of trust’. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Friday, capping a murder case that spurred international protests against racism and police brutality. Chauvin, 45, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison after a jury in April found him guilty...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Demands Action Against White 911 Caller Who Falsely Accused Him of A Crime

A Black man in Oklahoma is demanding action against the White people who called 911 on him and falsely accused him of committing a crime. Steven Bomar was held at gunpoint on June 15, handcuffed, and placed in the back of a police car at a local gas station. Body camera footage shows officers aggressively approaching Bomar while he pumps gas into his car, according to KOCO 5.
Boston, MANECN

George Floyd Protesters File Suit Alleging Boston Police Used Excessive Force

Four people who attended a protest following the death of George Floyd last year have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging that Boston police used excessive force against them. The plaintiffs, Massachusetts residents Jasmine Huffman, Justin Ackers, Caitlyn Hall and Ben Chambers-Maher, said they were all "physically attacked" by...
Protestsdailymagazine.news

Trucker who drove into George Floyd protest may have charges dropped

The truck driver who drove through a large crowd protesting George Floyd's death last year will have his criminal charges dropped if he is law-abiding for the next year, AP reports. Catch up quick: Authorities had closed off the highway area as a precaution, but video footage showed Bogdan Vechirko...
Minneapolis, MNwopular.com

In Defense Of The Police Hold Used On George Floyd

If the technique Derek Chauvin used is prohibited, there will be more injuries and deaths resulting from police subduing suspects resisting arrest. Former officer convicted of George Floyd’s murder sentenced to 20+ years in prison. More than a year after George Floyd's death, the man convicted of his murder, has...
Law Enforcementgruntstuff.com

Three other cops still set to face trial in death of George Floyd

Three extra former Minneapolis cops are still set to stand trial in the death of George Floyd following Tuesday’s homicide conviction for former police officer Derek Chauvin. The since-fired officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are all free on $750,000 bail forward of their trial, which is set to start Aug. 23.
Minneapolis, MNaroundosceola.com

Cop sentenced to 22.5 years in George Floyd murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison Friday. Chauvin was convicted earlier this year of the second-degree unintentional murder of George Floyd, who was handcuffed facedown on the ground while Chauvin kneeled on his throat during an arrest. The case was...
Public Safetyapaonline.org

Policing and Criminal Oppression

One of the unfortunate realities of working on philosophy of crime and punishment in the United States is that there are always new instances of police brutality, reports of abuse in prisons, and alarming executions that demand urgent and active responses, but doing philosophy feels ill-suited to respond to urgent circumstances or to mobilize people against manifest injustice. For example, on the day that I gave this paper at the Pacific APA, the trial of Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s murder was underway. In that case, it was evident that no one needs a theory of criminal law or punishment to know that Chauvin’s actions were callous, and that Floyd could not have deserved such a death in the streets. No contemporary philosopher of criminal law or punishment would defend this murder, but neither would one need a philosopher to explain why the murder is indefensible. Though we rarely can respond with urgency, philosophers can use the tools we have to clarify important concepts that we use to interpret the world and to justify moral demands.
Public SafetyNBC New York

NJ Members of Outlaw Motorcycle Club Indicted on Various Violent Crimes: Feds

High-ranking members of the outlaw Pagans Motorcycle Club, including those in New Jersey chapters, were indicted on various crimes, federal prosecutors announced Monday. Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Rachael A. Honig announced two additional indictments, bringing the total of Pagans members facing crimes to 11 -- although the number may increase as the investigation continues.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Derek Chauvin breaks silence to claim he has information to give ‘peace of mind’ at sentencing for George Floyd murder

Derek Chauvin has broken his silence to claim he has information to give “peace of mind” to the family of George Floyd – as he was sentenced for his murder.In briefs comments to the court shortly before he was sentenced to twenty-two-and-a-half years in jail, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year, said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victims’s family.“I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he said.He added: “There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope that things will...
Brooklyn, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

George Floyd memorial in Brooklyn found vandalized

NEW YORK — A memorial to George Floyd in Brooklyn was found vandalized Thursday with the name of an organization deemed a hate group. According to police, around 3:40 a.m. on Flatbush Avenue, four unknown people spraypainted the face of the statue of Floyd with black paint, and the words "PATRIOTFRONT.US" were written on the base of the statue. The Southern Poverty Law Center has deemed Patriot Front a white supremacist group.