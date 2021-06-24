EUR/USD keeps focused on 1.1970 – UOB
The negative phase in EUR/USD is expected to finish above the 1.1970 level, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: "Yesterday, we highlighted that 'upward momentum has not improved by much and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further' and we expected EUR to 'trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960'. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1969 before pulling back to close slightly lower at 1.1925 (-0.11%). Momentum indicators are mostly 'neutral' and EUR is likely trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960 for today."