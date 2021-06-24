Cancel
EUR/USD keeps focused on 1.1970 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe negative phase in EUR/USD is expected to finish above the 1.1970 level, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘upward momentum has not improved by much and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960’. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1969 before pulling back to close slightly lower at 1.1925 (-0.11%). Momentum indicators are mostly ‘neutral’ and EUR is likely trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960 for today.”

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD vs AUD/NZD and EUR/USD vs AUD/CAD

AUD/NZD serves two purposes in currency markets. First as the top exchange rate in the AUD universe of currency pairs and second as the halfway point between GBP/USD and AUD/USD. Today's AUD/NZD at 1.0732 trades 20 pips below vital 1.0752. AUD/CAD serves two purposes in currency markets. First as the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, AUD/USD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1925; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1930 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1745. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2045. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2135.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Is reached by 200-hour SMA

The EUR/USD started the week's trading by finding support in the 1.1920 level and reaching the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average, which had recently approached the rate from above. In the case that the rate passes the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average near 1.1940, the pair...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in tight range above 1.1900

EUR/USD fell to a fresh six-day low on Monday. Market action remains choppy in the absence of fundamental drivers. US Dollar Index remains on track to close flat below 92.00. The EUR/USD pair drooped to its lowest level since June 22 at 1.1903 on Monday but didn't have a difficult time erasing a portion of its daily losses. As of writing, the pair was down 0.05% on a daily basis at 1.1926.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1917; (P) 1.1946; (R1) 1.1966;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 1.1846 will resume the fall from 1.2265, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, break of 1.1974 minor resistance will bring stronger rise back to 1.2265 resistance instead.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Hovers Under Psychological Resistance

The euro bounced back after the core PCE of the US stayed subdued in May. After rallying above 1.1910, price action has turned this former resistance into a support base. The current consolidation could be an accumulation phase for the buy- side. Early bulls are aiming at the psychological level...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Further consolidation seems likely

EUR/USD keeps business below the 200-day SMA so far. The pair tracks the generalized side-lined mood in the global markets. ECB’s Lagarde and US Nonfarm Payrolls will take centre stage. EUR/USD has started the week in the same consolidative mood that ended the previous one, and always navigating the area...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Bearish bias below thick daily cloud

The Euro remains in a choppy mode as the action stays capped under thick daily cloud, with long upper shadow on Friday’s candle pointing to strong upside rejection and keeping the downside vulnerable. Bearish setup of daily moving averages, persisting negative momentum and the price action weighed by thick daily...
MarketsDailyFx

GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report

US Dollar, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, COT Report –Analysis. GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report. In the latest CFTC reporting period, which covered the aftermath of the surprise hawkish FOMC pivot, speculative net short positioning in the US Dollar was aggressively unwound, falling over $6bln. The bulk of the USD short squeeze took place against the Euro and the Pound as net longs were slashed by $4.3bln (4.2% of OI) and $1.2bln (10% of OI ) respectively. The sell-off much more pronounced in the Pound given the stretched net long positioning. What’s more, recent pushback by the BoE of premature tightening, provided another hit to GBP bulls (likely shown in the next update). That said, positioning remains an issue for GBP, albeit less so, leaving the currency vulnerable to sharp pullbacks, should risk sentiment soften.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Weekly Trading Plans: EUR/USD - AUD/USD - SPX500 [Video]

DISCLAIMER: No Earnings Projections, Promises or Representations. Trading currencies, stocks, futures, and options implicate significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The quotes of financial markets may fluctuate, and, as a result, clients could lose more than their investment. The highly leveraged of futures trading means that modest market movements will have a greater shock on your trading account, and this can go against your trading capital, that can result in considerable losses or can benefit your trading capital, resulting in significant gains.
Currenciestalkmarkets.com

AUD/USD Rate Snaps Five Day Rally With RSI Tracking Downward Trend

AUD/USD bounces along the 200-Day SMA (0.7557) after gapping lower at the start of the week, but it remains to be seen if the decline from the February high (0.8007) will turn out to be a correction in the broader trend or a change in market behavior amid the deviating paths between the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.1900

EUR/USD holds lower ground after snapping three week downtrend. Bearish candlestick formation below 200-day EMA favor sellers. Previous monthly low adds to the upside filters. EUR/USD defends 1.1900, around 1.1940, during the sluggish Asian session on Monday. The currency major pair printed the first weekly gain by Friday’s closing but marked a bearish candlestick formation, gravestone Doji.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Shrinking bets for a move to 111.35 – UOB

A move to the 111.35 level in USD/JPY now seems to be losing traction, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for USD to ‘edge higher’ last Friday was wrong as it dropped to 110.47 before snapping back up. The price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook and USD could trade between 110.50 and 111.00 for today.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Unconvinced bulls may soon give up

German’s GFK Consumer Confidence Survey improved in July to -0.3 from -6.9 previously. The US June Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was downwardly revised to 85.5. EUR/USD could turn bearish amid the lack of follow-through beyond 1.1920. The EUR/USD pair closed the week with gains in the 1.1930 price zone, consolidating...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD now seen within the 1.1865/1.2005 range – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group now expect EUR/USD to navigate between 1.1865 and 1.2005 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for EUR to ‘trade sideways’ was incorrect as it popped to 1.1975 before dropping back down quickly. Despite the advance, upward momentum has barely improved and EUR is unlikely to strengthen further. For today, EUR is more likely to trade between 1.1900 and 1.1950.”
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Continues Below 1.4000

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signals were not triggered, as there was no bearish price action when either of the identified resistance levels were first reached. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays side-lined in the 1.3820-1.4020 range – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is forecast to keep the consolidative mood unchanged for the time being, likely between 1.3820 and 1.4020. 24-hoour view: “While we highlighted last Friday that ‘risk remains on the downside’, we held the view that ‘any weakness is unlikely to break the support at 1.3860’. Our view was not wrong as GBP dropped to a low of 1.3870. Downward momentum has improved a tad and for today, GBP could dip below 1.3860 but the major support at 1.3820 is not expected to come under threat (there is another support at 1.3840). Resistance is at 1.3915 followed by 1.3940.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Consolidation with downside bias. 1.2006 - Last Thur's high. 1.1985 - Last Thur's Asian morning low (now res). 1.1848 - Last Fri's 9-week low. EUR/USD - 1.1928. Euro swung broadly sideways in directionless Thur's session. Despite initial dip to 1.1919, price ratcheted higher in a delayed reaction to upbeat German Ifo data to 1.1956 in NY but only to retreat to 1.1921.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD now moved into a 0.7520-0.7650 range – UOB

According to UOB Group’s FX Strategists, the negative phase in AUD/USD seems to have ended. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that AUD ‘is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected it to ‘trade between 0.7535 and 0.7595’. AUD subsequently traded within a narrower range than expected (0.7566/0.7592) before closing little changed at 0.7583 (+0.09%). The underlying tone has improved somewhat and AUD could edge higher but a sustained rise above 0.7600 is unlikely (next resistance is at 0.7620). Support is 0.7565 followed by 0.7545.”