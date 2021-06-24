EUR/USD keeps focused on 1.1970 – UOB

US Dollar, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, COT Report –Analysis. GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report. In the latest CFTC reporting period, which covered the aftermath of the surprise hawkish FOMC pivot, speculative net short positioning in the US Dollar was aggressively unwound, falling over $6bln. The bulk of the USD short squeeze took place against the Euro and the Pound as net longs were slashed by $4.3bln (4.2% of OI) and $1.2bln (10% of OI ) respectively. The sell-off much more pronounced in the Pound given the stretched net long positioning. What’s more, recent pushback by the BoE of premature tightening, provided another hit to GBP bulls (likely shown in the next update). That said, positioning remains an issue for GBP, albeit less so, leaving the currency vulnerable to sharp pullbacks, should risk sentiment soften.