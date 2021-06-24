Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bank of England is unlikely to make major changes at interim meeting

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's main event is the Bank of England (BoE) meeting. As it is one of the interim meetings, we do not expect major policy shifts. That said, we think risk is skewed towards a slightly hawkish shift (as we have seen with other central banks lately), partly because inflation is now running above the 2% target. The postponement of the full re-opening by four weeks due to the delta variant should not be a major game changer. Ignore outlier comments from Andy Haldane, as it is his last meeting.

www.fxstreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Haldane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Uk#The Bank Of England#German#Ifo#Pmi#Hawkish#Fomc#Dallas Fed#Atlanta Fed#H2#Vix#S P#Nasdaq 0 1#Russell 2000#Asian#European#Nzd#Sek#Eur Gbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
News Break
Euro
Related
StocksLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen steady after muted Asian session

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a quiet open on Monday following a subdued session in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,136. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we head towards the end of the month and the end of the quarter it is notable that so far in 2021 equity markets look set to complete five successive months of gains, since the modest losses seen in January, with markets here in Europe set for a quiet start this morning, with Asia markets subdued and Hong Kong markets delayed by a rainstorm warning.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
BusinessFXStreet.com

BoE: First rate hike seen in mid-2023 – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, reviews the latest BoE event. “At its June meeting, the Bank of England (BOE) judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate.”. “The BOE also added that global price pressures have picked up further, but suggested that financial market measures of...
Businessmorningstar.com

Bank of England Leaves Bank Rate Unchanged at 0.1%

LONDON--The Bank of England held its benchmark interest rate steady and stuck to its guidance that it is unlikely to tighten policy anytime soon. The U.K. central bank held its benchmark rate at 0.1% and the size of its asset purchase program, covering both U.K. government bonds and corporate debt, at 895 billion pounds ($1.250 trillion).
Businessinvesting.com

What to expect from the Bank of England meeting

Investing.com – The Bank of England announces its latest decisions on monetary policy on Thursday, in what is expected to be a relatively quiet meeting. The central bank is likely to keep its Bank Rate unchanged at the record low of 0.10% and the asset purchase facility is likely to be held at £895bln (£875bln in gilts and £20bln in corporate bonds).
Businessactionforex.com

Bank Of England Meeting In The Spotlight

BoE unlikely to shake markets today, minor upside risks for sterling. Stocks elevated, another heavy dose of Fed-speak coming up. All eyes will be on the Bank of England today. This is one of the smaller meetings without a press conference or updated economic forecasts, so any seismic policy signals are rather unlikely. Still, there is a risk that the BoE upgrades its language around the economy, which is firing on all cylinders.
BusinessPosted by
WGAU

Bank of England warns of rising inflation, but rates held

LONDON — (AP) — The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% on Thursday even though it warned that inflation pressures are rising as the British economy bounces back following the lifting of many coronavirus lockdown restrictions. In a prepared statement accompanying its...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Bank of England Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks

The Bank of England announces its latest decision at 11:00 GMT on Thursday, June 24. As we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of seven major banks. The BoE decision should be rather uneventful, with no change in view from the May meeting.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar inches down, sterling steady ahead of Bank of England meeting

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar slipped on Thursday, having spent the week gradually edging away from two-month highs hit after the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise hawkish shift at its meeting last week. Currency markets were quiet as traders weighed up different signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a...
EconomyWDEZ 101.9 FM

Bank of England wants tougher rules for bank takeovers after Greensill

LONDON (Reuters) – Parliament should consider toughening up the rules on who can take control of a bank in light of what happened to Wyelands Bank following the collapse of Greensill Capital, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Wednesday. Steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s metals-to-finance empire GFG Alliance...
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Catherine Mann appointed to be Bank of England external member

Catherine Mann, the global chief economist at Citi and previously the chief economist at the OECD, was named as an external member to Bank of England's monetary policy committee, replacing Gertjan Vlieghe who has served on the committee since Sept. 2015. Jonathan Haskel, a professor at Imperial College Business School, was re-appointed for a second three-year term. "I am very happy to announce the appointment of Dr. Catherine L. Mann - her breadth of experience across policy, research and the private sector will be immensely useful to the MPC," said Rishi Sunak, the chancellor of the exchequer.
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound (GBP/USD) Breaks Supportive Trendline Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Meeting

GBP/USD rattled by US dollar strength. Thursday’s Bank of England meeting now key. Sterling has started the week on the back foot and remains at multi-week lows printed during Friday’s sell-off. The ongoing strength of the US dollar continues to weigh on the pair, and with the Fed now taking a hawkish turn, all eyes will be on the Bank of England this Thursday to see if the UK central bank warns against the recent rise in inflation. While all BoE policy measures are expected to left unchanged, last week’s ONS figures showed inflation jumping to 2.1% in May y/y, compared to 1.5% in April, the highest level in nearly two years and above the central bank’s 2% target. While the BoE is expected to maintain its loose monetary policy, any hint that the central bank is worried about inflation will spark fresh talk that interest rates may rise sooner than currently anticipated.
latestnewspost.com

How will the Bank of England react to the return of inflation?

How will the Bank of England react to the return of inflation?. UK inflation has climbed above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target for the first time in nearly two years following a bigger-than-expected jump last month. Investors are wondering if policymakers will react this week by echoing the Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift.
Markets1stnews.com

Bank of England trash-talks bitcoin

During his speech at the Future of FinTech Conference on Thursday, he voiced the Bank of England’s (BOE’s) noncommittal interest in the development of a CBDC and its commitment to keeping cash “available for as long as [people] wish to use it.”. Talking about the bank’s 2020 survey on CBDCs;...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of England to look through temporary inflation rise

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - British inflation can rise above 3% before the Bank of England feels discomfort, according to a Reuters poll of economists who also said the economy would expand faster than previously thought this quarter as more pandemic restrictions are lifted. The central bank has a 2%...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Pound: Bank of England Updates on CBDC Progress

According to Mutton, CBDCs are viewed by the bank as “supporting future payment needs in a more digital economy, through to acting a possible building block for better cross border payments.”. So what is “unique” about a digital pound or Britcoin? Beyond being issued by the central bank, confidence in...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Bank of England halves carbon emissions in 2020/21

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it had halved its greenhouse gas emissions during the year to the end of March, due to switching to electricity powered by renewable sources and reduced air travel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Britain’s central bank has given...
EconomyTelegraph

It’s not the Bank of England’s job to save the world

They say that if you really want something done you should give it to someone busy. But we are surely testing this theory to destruction with the number of balls we keep throwing at central bankers and asking them to juggle. In March, Rishi Sunak chucked another one into the...