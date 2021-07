The Department of Justice filed statements of interest in two lawsuits seeking to overturn new anti-trans laws in West Virginia and Arkansas on Thursday, calling the pieces of legislation unconstitutional. The DOJ said that both laws violate the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment, and the West Virginia law preventing trans athletes from competing in women’s sports is also in violation of Title IX. This development comes during a year where a record number of anti-trans bills have been introduced in state and local legislatures across the country attempting to limit and control the lives of trans youth.