As of this writing, the USD/ZAR is trading near the 14.17000 mark. Take into consideration that the lows achieved on the 6th of June around 13.36000 make the Forex pair appear like it is locked into a bullish drive higher, and traders can be forgiven for this opinion. However, the past few days of trading have seen reversals begin to take hold and produce incremental bearish momentum which has penetrated short-term support levels rather consistently. Bearish speculators who have gone into hiding the past few weeks may want to have a glance at technical charts.