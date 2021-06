The Indianola baseball team shut out conference rival Pella Christian Friday evening in a pitching duel 3-0. Indians pitcher Mark Pepper was nearly unhittable, holding the Eagles to just five hits for a complete game shutout, and was a big part of the offense going 2-3 on the night with a pair of runs scored. Indians head coach Jon Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports Pella Christian kept Indianola off balance, but they eventually broke through in the third inning, and the performance from his senior hurler was a big part of them picking up the win.