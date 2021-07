I found my name, my writer name, the way all good writers should find their name — drinking after hours at the office. To be clear, I don’t keep liquor in my desk — I like my job. The drinks were part of a surprise planned by my younger sister, a PhD student at the university where I work. Funded by her measly graduate-school stipend and some leftover liquor from Christmas, the two of us huddled on the couches in the building’s lobby, clandestinely dumping Baileys Irish Cream into our coffees and celebrating the fact that after years of hard work, I had signed with a literary agent. Even better, my agent wanted to start submitting my book to publishers. Now, I just needed a name.