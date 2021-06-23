JEALOUS: Three Urgent Steps to Defend Democracy from Cynics and Skeptics
The far-right attack on voting rights is fierce. And the unwillingness of some Senate Democrats to challenge rules that allow a Republican minority to block voting rights bills is making some question whether we can turn back the tide of voter suppression. As the Black Voters Matter Freedom Ride Bus Tour makes its way through Southern cities including Nashville, Atlanta, Columbia, Raleigh and Richmond with the final stop in Washington, D.C., we must redouble our efforts on three fronts on what we know will be a long road ahead to defend democracy from the cynics and the skeptics.www.washingtoninformer.com