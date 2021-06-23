Cancel
Washington, DC

JEALOUS: Three Urgent Steps to Defend Democracy from Cynics and Skeptics

By Ben Jealous
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe far-right attack on voting rights is fierce. And the unwillingness of some Senate Democrats to challenge rules that allow a Republican minority to block voting rights bills is making some question whether we can turn back the tide of voter suppression. ​As the Black Voters Matter Freedom Ride Bus Tour makes its way through Southern cities including Nashville, Atlanta, Columbia, Raleigh and Richmond with the final stop in Washington, D.C., we must redouble our efforts on three fronts on what we know will be a long road ahead to defend democracy from the cynics and the skeptics.

Posted by
Forbes

Supreme Court Upholds Arizona’s Restrictive Voting Laws

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld two restrictive voting laws in Arizona regarding provisional ballots and having third parties deliver mail-in ballots Thursday, delivering a blow to voting rights advocates and and weakening the Voting Rights Act, potentially making it easier for the GOP to now impose new restrictive voting laws across the country.
The Guardian

The Constitution of Knowledge review: defending truth from Trump

Jonathan Rauch is among America’s more thoughtful and rigorously honest public intellectuals. In his new book, he addresses the rise of disinformation and its pernicious effects on democratic culture. Through an analogy to the US constitution, he posits that the “values and rules and institutions” of “liberal science” effectively serve...
Missoulian

Opinion: Defending democracy in 2021

The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Montana is stepping forward to defend and strengthen our democracy in Montana. During this last legislative session, we repeatedly heard legislators assert that our government is a constitutional republic and deny it is a representative democracy. A constitutional republic is a form of government in which representatives are elected by the people to govern according to the rules established in the law of the land. When you deny government is a democracy, the government can deny the will of the people. When you deny democracy, government doesn’t need to serve all of the people. And when legislators deny democracy, they enact laws that weaken the foundational principles of our democracy.
lawandcrime.com

Kagan Dissent Says Alito Wants to Enable Voter ‘Discrimination,’ Accuses Conservatives of Judicial Activism and ‘Lawmaking’

In a 6-3 opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday limited the scope of the federal 1965 Voting Rights Act. The court held that the VRA could not functionally invalidate two Arizona state voting laws which made it harder for some people to cast ballots — all because the court agreed that no racist intent was present when the state laws were drafted.
Posted by
The Atlantic

Democrats Have 1 Option Left

Today’s Supreme Court decision further weakening the Voting Rights Act affirmed that the only way Democrats can reverse the wave of restrictive voting laws in GOP-controlled states is to pass new federal voting rights by curtailing the Senate filibuster. Congressional action has long seemed the only realistic lever for Democrats...
The State-Journal

Guest columnist: Our democracy urgently needs a doctor

Change in the life of our world is a normal phenomenon. However, some more recent changes in the United States of America are potentially highly damaging to our culture and democracy. The two following experiences inspired me to continue to live a life unwaveringly committed to the national priorities currently...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
Independent Record

Authoritarian playbook ensures democracy dies from within

There has been a playbook to which authoritarians and despots have taken and maintained power — think of the governments and leaders of Russia, China, North Korea, Syria, Iran, the Philippines, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and more than three dozen other countries around the globe. The rules, if you will,...
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pelosi cancels the Fourth of July

During an average year, the U.S. Capitol welcomes 2.5 million visitors, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to reopen the Capitol to visitors — school groups, families, or anyone hoping to see the legislative branch in action. To make matters worse, Pelosi’s refusal even to allow visitors on the Capitol grounds resulted in the outdoor concert regularly held on the Capitol’s west front to celebrate our nation’s independence being canceled.
Posted by
KTAR News

Arizona political leaders react to Supreme Court ruling on voting laws

PHOENIX – Reaction rolled in from Arizona political leaders Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld two state voting laws that a lower court had deemed discriminatory. By a 6-3 vote, the nation’s highest court decided that state laws that restrict ballot harvesting and require ballots cast in the wrong precinct to be thrown out can remain in place.