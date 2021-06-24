GBP/USD still seen between 1.3820 and 1.4020 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is forecast to keep the consolidative mood unchanged for the time being, likely between 1.3820 and 1.4020. 24-hoour view: “While we highlighted last Friday that ‘risk remains on the downside’, we held the view that ‘any weakness is unlikely to break the support at 1.3860’. Our view was not wrong as GBP dropped to a low of 1.3870. Downward momentum has improved a tad and for today, GBP could dip below 1.3860 but the major support at 1.3820 is not expected to come under threat (there is another support at 1.3840). Resistance is at 1.3915 followed by 1.3940.”