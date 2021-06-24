Cancel
GBP/USD still seen between 1.3820 and 1.4020 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still expected to navigate within the 1.3820-1.4020 range for the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday GBP could ‘edge up to the 1.3980’ but we were of the view that ‘1.4020 is not expected to come into the picture’. GBP subsequently rose to 1.4001 before pulling back. Upward pressure is beginning to ease and GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, GBP is more likely to trade between 1.3930 and 1.4005.”

www.fxstreet.com
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD sticks to the rangebound theme – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted AUD/USD is now seen navigating within the 0.7520-0.7650 range for the time being. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we highlighted that AUD ‘could edge higher but a sustained rise above 0.7600 is unlikely’. We added, ‘the next resistance is at 0.7620’. Our view was not wrong as AUD rose to 0.7616 before pulling back. Upward pressure has waned and AUD is unlikely to strengthen further. For today, AUD is more likely to trade within a 0.7560/0.7610 range.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD set to tumble back toward the 1.3796 support line – Commerzbank

GBP/USD is the strongest across the board, trading back above 1.3900. However, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, expects the cable to slip back towards the 2020-2021 support line at 1.3796. “GBP/USD is seen tumbling back towards the 2020-2021 support line at 1.3796 whilst remaining below the 55-day...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Higher short-end rates underpins the kiwi – ANZ

The kiwi continues to consolidate around 0.7070. Higher short-end rates are key support, helped by optimism that Wellington has dodged COVID-19, though it’s still too soon to be sure, strategists at ANZ Bank report. “Wellington remains in Level 2 (which has been extended by a further 48hrs), but with no...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Shrinking bets for a move to 111.35 – UOB

A move to the 111.35 level in USD/JPY now seems to be losing traction, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for USD to ‘edge higher’ last Friday was wrong as it dropped to 110.47 before snapping back up. The price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook and USD could trade between 110.50 and 111.00 for today.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: US 10-year real yields above 1.50% supports the upside – OCBC

On the first day of a big week, USD/JPY drops towards 110.50 amid falling yields. Nevertheless, strategists at OCBC Bank still favour the USD against the JPY as the dollar probably draws positive support on net from the yield space. “110.50/60 limited downside moves, with 111.00/20 capping bounces.”. “Should the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD vs AUD/NZD and EUR/USD vs AUD/CAD

AUD/NZD serves two purposes in currency markets. First as the top exchange rate in the AUD universe of currency pairs and second as the halfway point between GBP/USD and AUD/USD. Today's AUD/NZD at 1.0732 trades 20 pips below vital 1.0752. AUD/CAD serves two purposes in currency markets. First as the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, AUD/USD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1925; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1930 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1745. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2045. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2135.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF set to climb towards the April high at 0.9472 – Commerzbank

USD/CHF has started the week on a positive note. The pair is set to move higher and has the March 12 high at 0.9325 in its crosshairs, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports. “USD/CHF still has the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9264 and the March 12 high...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD sideways, hovering around 1.3900

Pound unable to break above 1.3930 versus US dollar. GBP/USD in positive territory for the day, still facing bearish pressure. The GBP/USD climbed to 1.3925 after the beginning of the American session and then pulled back to 1.3882. Cable is hovering around 1.3900 moving sideways on Monday, in positive ground for the day, but still facing some bearish pressure.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD now seen within the 1.1865/1.2005 range – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group now expect EUR/USD to navigate between 1.1865 and 1.2005 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for EUR to ‘trade sideways’ was incorrect as it popped to 1.1975 before dropping back down quickly. Despite the advance, upward momentum has barely improved and EUR is unlikely to strengthen further. For today, EUR is more likely to trade between 1.1900 and 1.1950.”
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays side-lined in the 1.3820-1.4020 range – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is forecast to keep the consolidative mood unchanged for the time being, likely between 1.3820 and 1.4020. 24-hoour view: “While we highlighted last Friday that ‘risk remains on the downside’, we held the view that ‘any weakness is unlikely to break the support at 1.3860’. Our view was not wrong as GBP dropped to a low of 1.3870. Downward momentum has improved a tad and for today, GBP could dip below 1.3860 but the major support at 1.3820 is not expected to come under threat (there is another support at 1.3840). Resistance is at 1.3915 followed by 1.3940.”
FXStreet.com

USD/THB points to further consolidation – UOB

Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research noted USD/THB is seen within the 31.60-32.10 range for the time being. “We highlighted last Monday that ‘a break of the year-to-date high at 31.60 would not be surprising but the next resistance at 31.75 could be out of reach within this week’.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Two scenarios likely

The US Dollar fell by 66 pips or 0.53% against the Canadian Dollar on Friday. The currency pair breached the 50- and 200- hour SMAs during Friday's trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for bearish traders would be near the 1.2260 area.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Further consolidation seems likely

EUR/USD keeps business below the 200-day SMA so far. The pair tracks the generalized side-lined mood in the global markets. ECB’s Lagarde and US Nonfarm Payrolls will take centre stage. EUR/USD has started the week in the same consolidative mood that ended the previous one, and always navigating the area...
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3857; (P) 1.3897; (R1) 1.3921;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 1.3859 minor support will resume the fall from 1.4248, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.4240, to 1.3668 support and possibly below. On the upside, break of 1.4000 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.4240/8 resistance zone instead.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in tight range above 1.1900

EUR/USD fell to a fresh six-day low on Monday. Market action remains choppy in the absence of fundamental drivers. US Dollar Index remains on track to close flat below 92.00. The EUR/USD pair drooped to its lowest level since June 22 at 1.1903 on Monday but didn't have a difficult time erasing a portion of its daily losses. As of writing, the pair was down 0.05% on a daily basis at 1.1926.
MarketsDailyFx

GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report

US Dollar, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, COT Report –Analysis. GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report. In the latest CFTC reporting period, which covered the aftermath of the surprise hawkish FOMC pivot, speculative net short positioning in the US Dollar was aggressively unwound, falling over $6bln. The bulk of the USD short squeeze took place against the Euro and the Pound as net longs were slashed by $4.3bln (4.2% of OI) and $1.2bln (10% of OI ) respectively. The sell-off much more pronounced in the Pound given the stretched net long positioning. What’s more, recent pushback by the BoE of premature tightening, provided another hit to GBP bulls (likely shown in the next update). That said, positioning remains an issue for GBP, albeit less so, leaving the currency vulnerable to sharp pullbacks, should risk sentiment soften.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bull’s Dominance in Place

In the case of the USD/JPY currency pair, there was an additional factor as Japan is exposed to a state of instability with the increase in the number of Corona injuries. It has to move towards the higher resistance level 111.11 for the pair since March 2020. The currency pair was subjected to selling at the end of last week towards the support level 110.48 and closed trading around the level of 110.77. Positive US economic release results support the dollar as well.