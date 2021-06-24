GBP/USD still seen between 1.3820 and 1.4020 – UOB
In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still expected to navigate within the 1.3820-1.4020 range for the next weeks. 24-hour view: "We highlighted yesterday GBP could 'edge up to the 1.3980' but we were of the view that '1.4020 is not expected to come into the picture'. GBP subsequently rose to 1.4001 before pulling back. Upward pressure is beginning to ease and GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, GBP is more likely to trade between 1.3930 and 1.4005."