THE RELIGION CORNER: Two Historic Milestones in America
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”. What an interesting predicament we find ourselves in, as we witness the signing of a new federal holiday, Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in America. As I write this column, only days away after the Supreme Court voting to save Affordable Care Act for the third time, it is truly an historic time!www.washingtoninformer.com