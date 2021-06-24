Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

First Clear View Of A Boiling Cauldron Where Stars Are Born

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RCW 49 galactic nebula pictured above is one of the brightest star-forming regions in the Milky Way. By analyzing the movement of carbon atoms in an expanding bubble of gas surrounding the Westerlund 2 star cluster within RCW 49, a UMD-led team of researchers have created the clearest image to date of a stellar-wind driven bubble where stars are born. CREDIT NASA/JPL-Caltec/E.Churchwell (University of Wisconsin).

spaceref.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cauldron#University Of Wisconsin#Boiling#Milky Way Galaxy#Jpl Caltec E#University Of Maryland#The Astrophysical Journal#Shell#Umd#Doppler#Sof070077
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Neutron Star is born

A neutron star was first detected as a pulsar in 1967. It is one of the most mysterious compact objects in the universe, with a radius of the order of 10 km and masses that can reach two solar masses. In fact, neutron stars are star remnants, a kind of stellar zombies (they die, but do not disappear). In the last decades, astronomical observations yielded various contraints for the neutron star masses and finally, in 2017, a gravitational wave was detected (GW170817). Its source was identified as the merger of two neutron stars coming from NGC 4993, a galaxy 140 million light years away from us. The very same event was detected in $\gamma$-ray, x-ray, UV, IR, radio frequency and even in the optical region of the electromagnetic spectrum, starting the new era of multi-messenger astronomy. To understand and describe neutron stars, an appropriate equation of state that satisfies bulk nuclear matter properties is necessary. GW170817 detection contributed with extra constraints to determine it. On the other hand, magnetars are the same sort of compact objects, but bearing much stronger magnetic fields that can reach up to 10$^{15}$ G on the surface as compared with the usual 10$^{12}$ G present in ordinary pulsars. While the description of ordinary pulsars is not completely established, describing magnetars poses extra challenges. In this paper, I give an overview on the history of neutron stars and on the development of nuclear models and show how the description of the tiny world of the nuclear physics can help the understanding of the cosmos, especially of the neutron stars.
Astronomynewsnetnebraska.org

Bubble wind star where stars are born

Even stars need a cradle to grow. star cluster Westerlund 2 It has a very special bubble: an expanding bubble made up of hot gas surrounding the agglomeration of stellar winds of the huge stars. It is now possible to admire this phenomenon thanks to the first high-resolution image created by the University of Maryland.
AnimalsGloucester Daily Times

Waddling into view are the stars of 'Penguin Town'

They arrive every year in their snazzy black and white tuxedos, causing traffic jams and clamoring for quality real estate. Endangered African penguins have long been a source of delight to visitors of the South African community of Simon's Town, mixing with humans as they go about their penguin tasks, which includes the important one of finding a nest and breeding.
Astronomyideahuntr.com

Habitable Planets With Earth-Like Biospheres May Be Much Rarer Than Thought

A new analysis of known exoplanets has revealed that Earth-like conditions on potentially habitable planets may be much rarer than previously thought. The work focuses on the conditions required for oxygen-based photosynthesis to develop on a planet, which would enable complex biospheres of the type found on Earth. The study was recently published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
AstronomyIFLScience

17,000 Light-Years From Earth, A Ghostly Cosmic Hand Is Hitting A Wall

Once again, NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory has gifted us with some of the most breathtaking images known to humankind. The images are as groundbreaking as they are beautiful: what you’re looking at marks the first time ever that the motion of an exploded supernova has been measured by humans. Using...
Astronomyreviewgeek.com

NASA’s New Milky Way Panorama Shows the Art in Nature

Photos from satellites and other sources are just one of the ways we learn about the universe around us. NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory, for example, can create composite views of radio waves and X-ray waves, which is exactly what we see in this new image of the Milky Way. And wow, is it awesome.
AstronomyESA Blog Navigator

Unique exoplanet photobombs Cheops study of nearby star system

While exploring two exoplanets in a bright nearby star system, ESA’s exoplanet-hunting Cheops satellite has unexpectedly spotted the system’s third known planet crossing the face of the star. This transit reveals exciting details about a rare planet “with no known equivalent”, say the researchers. The discovery is one of the...
Astronomyarxiv.org

A first eROSITA view of ultracool dwarfs

B. Stelzer (1,2), A. Klutsch (1), M. Coffaro (1), E. Magaudda (1), M. Salvato (3) ((1) Universität Tübingen, (2) INAF - OAPa, (3) MPE Garching) We present the first X-ray detections of ultracool dwarfs (UCDs) from the first all-sky survey of the extended ROentgen Survey with an Imaging Telescope Array (eROSITA) onboard the Russian Spektrum-Roentgen-Gamma (SRG) mission. We use three publicly available input catalogs of spectroscopically confirmed UCDs and Gaia-selected UCD candidates that together comprise nearly 20000 objects. We first extracted all X-ray sources from the catalog of the first eROSITA survey, eRASS1, that have a UCD or candidate within three times their positional uncertainty. Then we examined all Gaia objects in the vicinity of these 96 X-ray sources and we associated them to the most plausible counterpart on the basis of their spatial separation to the X-ray position and their multiwavelength properties. This way we find 40 UCDs that have a secure identification with an X-ray source and 18 plausible UCD X-ray emitters. Twenty-one of these X-ray emitting UCDs have a spectroscopic confirmation, while the others have been selected based on Gaia photometry and we computed spectral types from the G-J color. The spectral types of the X-ray emitting UCDs and candidates range between M5 and M9, and the distances range from 3.5 to 190 pc. The majority of the UCDs from the eRASS1 sample show a ratio of X-ray to bolometric luminosity well above the canonical saturation limit of log (Lx/Lbol) ~ -3. For the two most extreme outliers, we showed through an analysis of the eRASS1 light curve that these high values are due to flaring activity. The X-ray spectra of the two brightest objects both reveal an emission-measure weighted plasma temperature of kT ~ 0.75 keV. These observations demonstrate the potential of eROSITA for advancing our knowledge on the faint coronal X-ray emission from UCDs by building statistical samples for which the average X-ray brightness, flares, and coronal temperatures can be derived.
AstronomyIdaho8.com

New type of supernova discovered by astronomers

Astronomers have discovered a new type of supernova, or star explosion, and it provides a new window into the violent life cycle of stars. The new research, focused on supernova 2018zd, confirms a prediction made by University of Tokyo astronomer Ken’ichi Nomoto more than 40 years ago. Amateur astronomer Koichi...
Astronomytecheblog.com

NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory Captures Amazing Image of Cosmic Hand Hitting a Wall

NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory have captured the blast wave and debris from an exploded star moving away from the explosion site before colliding with a wall of surrounding gas. This supernova explosion reached Earth around 1,700 years ago, but this remnant formed by the explosion, called MSH 15-52, is one of the youngest in the Milky Way galaxy relatively speaking. This event also created an ultra-dense, magnetized star called a pulsar, which then blew a bubble of energetic particles, an X-ray-emitting nebula. Read more for a video and additional information.
Astronomynanowerk.com

Life could exist in the clouds of Jupiter but not Venus

(Nanowerk News) Jupiter’s clouds have water conditions that would allow Earth-like life to exist, but this isn’t possible in Venus’ clouds, according to the groundbreaking finding of new research led by a Queen’s University Belfast scientist. For some decades, space exploration missions have looked for evidence of life beyond Earth...
Astronomybigislandnow.com

New Type of Supernova Confirmed With Help From Keck Observatory

An international team of astronomers has captured the very first evidence of a new type of supernova. The discovery confirms a prediction made four decades ago and could lead to new insights into the life and death of stars. It also sheds new light on the thousand-year mystery of the supernova that was seen all over the world in the daytime, before eventually becoming the Crab Nebula.
Astronomywbiw.com

Purdue scientists analyze moon dust collected by Apollo 17 astronauts

WEST LAFAYETTE — Humans have not set foot on the moon for nearly 50 years, but the Apollo moon missions aren’t over. The echoes from Neil Armstrong’s first steps are still helping scientists make giant leaps in understanding the moon’s geology. When Apollo 17 packed up for home in 1972,...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Discovery of a New Type of Stellar Explosion – An Electron-Capture Supernova – Illuminates a Medieval Mystery

A team led by astronomers at UC Santa Barbara have confirmed the existence of an elusive new type of supernova. A worldwide team led by UC Santa Barbara scientists at Las Cumbres Observatory has discovered the first convincing evidence for a new type of stellar explosion — an electron-capture supernova. While they have been theorized for 40 years, real-world examples have been elusive. They are thought to arise from the explosions of massive super-asymptotic giant branch (SAGB) stars, for which there has also been scant evidence. The discovery, published in Nature Astronomy, also sheds new light on the thousand-year mystery of the supernova from A.D. 1054 that was visible all over the world in the daytime, before eventually becoming the Crab Nebula.
AstronomyEurekAlert

CHEOPS unexpectedly detects a unique exoplanet

Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) The exoplanet satellite hunter CHEOPS of the European Space Agency (ESA), in which the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) is participating along with other European institutions, has unexpectedly detected a third planet passing in front of its star while it was exploring two previously known planets around the same star. This transit, according to researchers, will reveal exciting details about a strange planet "without a known equivalent".
AstronomyCNET

Scientists closing in on cosmic dawn, when the first stars were born

When we look up into the sky on a dark night, we see stars all around us. All those lights had to start up sometime. "Witnessing the moment when the universe was first bathed in starlight is a major quest in astronomy," said University of Cambridge astrophysicist Nicolas Laporte in a University College London statement on Thursday.
Astronomykentlive.news

Venus clouds 'too dry' to support life, scientists say

The relative availability of water within the clouds of Venus is too low to allow life as we know it to exist, scientists believe. However researchers said that Jupiter’s clouds have the right water conditions that would allow Earth-like life. An international team of experts said their findings, published in...