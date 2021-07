André and Neveta’s classy outdoor wedding in Jamaica went off without a hitch despite restrictions due to the pandemic and days of rainy weather. God smiled down on the Vaccianna’s union. After having to switch venues multiple times and reduce their guest list due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple had the most beautiful wedding. Even though it rained four days straight before their wedding day, not a drop of rain was in sight for their gorgeous outdoor ceremony. Neveta was a showstopper arriving at the ceremony in a 1931 Ford Model A convertible car. After the touching ceremony, guests headed to a beautifully decorated tent, where they were treated to live entertainment and an amazing choreographed first dance by the couple.