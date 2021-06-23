Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - Gigantix enemy spawns and new armor drops
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis gets its first taste of end-game-like content (kinda) today in the form of Gigantix type enemies. While they did appear in the closed beta test ahead of the game's official launch, their appearance in the full release is somewhat different. However, for those willing to seek them out, it appears that they are able to drop unique gear and augment capsules that could make them worth your time.www.rpgsite.net