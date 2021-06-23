Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - Gigantix enemy spawns and new armor drops

By RPG Site Staff
rpgsite.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis gets its first taste of end-game-like content (kinda) today in the form of Gigantix type enemies. While they did appear in the closed beta test ahead of the game's official launch, their appearance in the full release is somewhat different. However, for those willing to seek them out, it appears that they are able to drop unique gear and augment capsules that could make them worth your time.

www.rpgsite.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Genesis#Stormy Weather#Phantasy Star Online 2#Battle Power#A Ryuker Device
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesSiliconera

PSO2 New Genesis Update Adds New Gigantix Enemies, Wedding Cosmetics and Emotes

A new Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis update is scheduled to go live on June 23, 2021, that adds new Gigantix enemy variants as well as wedding themed cosmetics and emotes. The new cosmetics are part of the “Wedding Celebration” AC Scratch Ticket collection event, which will run until July 21, 2021. Scratch Ticket Bonuses also include a special item that changes players’ Glide Motion into a dive. [Thanks, Dengeki!]
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Phantasy Star Online 2 fixes bugs and addresses fresh issues with Microsoft store

It’s patch day for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, though the update is largely focused on fixing bugs than on adding content. SEGA says it fixed multiple issues with boosters, interface currency displays, and that whole thing where people would literally fall through the world when trying to join an urgent quest. Good grief. The company also extended multiple perks thanks to the long maintenance.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

New Apex Legends Genesis Collection event skins: Loba, Bangalore, more

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed a list of fresh Apex Legends skins coming as part of Season 9’s Genesis Collection event. From Loba to Bangalore, there are a lot of new cosmetics included. On June 24, the patch notes were released for Apex’s next big update – Genesis Collection. Inside, the...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event is stacked with new and classic content

Apex Legends has evolved significantly since its debut in 2019, but that doesn’t mean the vanilla feel isn’t missed. Other games like World of Warcraft Classic have proven that players love to go back. As such, a return to the original King’s Canyon and World’s Edge is in the cards. Once the Genesis Collection Event kicks off June 29, the original iterations of these maps will return to Apex Legends along with much, much more.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

PSO2 New Genesis — Where to find Monotite

Monotite is the most common mineral ore found in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. However, despite it being more common than the other four, it isn’t necessarily any easier to farm. Unlike the other ores, Monotite spawns are spread out with only a handful of reliable locations worth farming.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Demeo: Realm Of Rat King Expansion – New Enemies & Cards Revealed

New details on enemies and cards from Demeo’s upcoming Realm of the Rat King expansion have been revealed in a player guide sent out to members of the VR community. VR YouTube Nathie tweeted some photos of the player guide, which offers glimpses into the Rat King boss, two new enemies and three new cards that will launch as part of the free expansion. One thing is for certain — it doesn’t look like defeating the Rat King will be easy.
Video GamesPosted by
Newsweek

'Monster Hunter Rise' 3.1 Update Adds Weekly Event Quests, New Armor, Fixes Bugs

Monster Hunter Rise has just received a new update that adds weekly event quests, new cosmetic items, and an assortment of bug fixes. Currently only available on the Nintendo Switch, this sixth mainline entry in the Monster Hunter franchise has been one of the most financially lucrative releases of 2021 so far, having shipped over 7 million copies as of May. As such, it is not surprising to see that the game is being supplemented with numerous expansions throughout the year, with the content roadmap for summer alone featuring five major updates.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Blizzard details Diablo 4 customization options and new enemies

Blizzard Entertainment has shed some light on Diablo 4‘s customization options. Players can change multiple aspects of their character, including skin tone, hairstyle, and tattoos. Armor dyes are also now in the gam, giving players even more ways to change up their looks. Blizzard Entertainment posted its quarterly update for...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Metroid Dread footage highlights speed, new abilities, and enemies

New Metroid Dread footage, which gives us the most extended look at Samus back in action after a long hiatus, has surfaced. The footage comes from an earlier Nintendo Treehouse but has since been isolated in a Tweet by GameSpot. The footage gives a decent look at what to expect from the return of Samus, and it all seems fairly action-packed.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Farlight 84 review: Experience battle royale in a post apocalyptic wasteland

Battle Royale games have been popular for quite a while now with titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile gaining a lot of popularity and downloads globally and there’s been a recent influx in the number of Battle Royale games dropping in for players to try out. Even titles like Square Enix now have a Battle Royale spinoff on mobile- moving away from the usual role-playing elements of the series. Farlight is yet another title looking to join these other games dominating the platform but the question is if it is good enough to be considered a good game by today’s standards. Here in this article, we will review Farlight 84 and share our first impressions of the game.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Unite: How to play Defenders Snorlax & Crustle

When Pokemon Unite launches on the Nintendo Switch, Trainers will be able to choose which team role to take on such as the Defender class. Here is how to play Snorlax and Crustle in the TiMi Studio MOBA. Pokemon Unite will have 19 playable Pokemon when it releases on the...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Review

Having been out on mobile platforms as a free-to-play game since 2014, and from having been released on the PlayStation 4 back in 2019, it’s finally the turn of Microsoft’s big black box to get in on the Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf action. The question I aim to answer in this review is two-fold: can a seven-year old game still cut it in this day and age, and should you give it room on your system? Strap on your power armour, we’re going to find out.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Riot Games Reveals Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes TFT Update

The upcoming TFT set is banishing the shadows with new Radiant items!. In a game update blog post, Riot Games gave us a chance to see upcoming changes soon to hit Teamfight Tactics. The risk-reward based Shadow items will be leaving the game to be replaced by new Radiant items. In addition, there is a new mechanic that will essentially save players when they drop below a certain health threshhold. It seems to be another point of buildup to the clash between Viego and the Sentinels of Light, which is expected to happen fairly soon.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Graveyard Keeper gains Game of Crone DLC on Switch

Graveyard Keeper players on Switch can now purchase the game’s latest DLC, Game of Crone. It adds several hours of gameplay as you help the escaped prisoners of the Inquisition survive in the wilderness. Here’s some additional information and a trailer:. You’ll have to help the escaped prisoners of the...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Update 1.03 has arrived for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 1.003.000. On Steam, this patch brings the game to version 1.16. Dark Alliance launched late last month, and the game had quite a few issues when it came to multiplayer connectivity and other bugs. The developer has been pushing out patches regularly since launch, however, and this update is the biggest one yet. It mainly focuses on fixing multiplayer latency, but there are a handful of other fixes as well. Here’s everything new with Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance update 1.03.