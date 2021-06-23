Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - Gigantix enemy spawns and new armor drops

Battle Royale games have been popular for quite a while now with titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile gaining a lot of popularity and downloads globally and there’s been a recent influx in the number of Battle Royale games dropping in for players to try out. Even titles like Square Enix now have a Battle Royale spinoff on mobile- moving away from the usual role-playing elements of the series. Farlight is yet another title looking to join these other games dominating the platform but the question is if it is good enough to be considered a good game by today’s standards. Here in this article, we will review Farlight 84 and share our first impressions of the game.