U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Conduct Environmental Study of Enbridge Plans
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they will conduct an extensive review of Enbridge’s plan to build a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.
Enbridge plans to build a tunnel to house their oil pipeline in order to prevent breaks and spills.
They need permits from several agencies to build it, including from the Army Corps.
The Corps says they will conduct an environmental impact study to look at the plan and consider possible alternatives.