U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Conduct Environmental Study of Enbridge Plans

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they will conduct an extensive review of Enbridge’s plan to build a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge plans to build a tunnel to house their oil pipeline in order to prevent breaks and spills.

They need permits from several agencies to build it, including from the Army Corps.

The Corps says they will conduct an environmental impact study to look at the plan and consider possible alternatives.

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

