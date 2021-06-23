Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - how to change blocks to play with friends

In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, there are two things to keep in mind if you want to play with other people. The first is the selection of Ship, or server you plan to play on. This works similarly to other online games where players can only interact if based on the same server or data center, at least until someday a guesting feature or the like is implemented. However, despite choosing the same server as a friend, you might not immediately know exactly why you can't seem to meet up with them.