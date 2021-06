(ARTFIXdaily.com) Moran’s Mount Superior will be on view to the American public for the first time in over 100 years. This summer, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) will unveil the acquisition of a rare watercolor, Mount Superior, as viewed from Alta, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah (ca. 1879) by Thomas Moran in an exhibition that will explore the origin of the work—a little-known story of the artist’s westward journey along the transcontinental railroad—within the context of both the history and the art of the period, as well as the artist’s renowned career. The new acquisition will be exhibited alongside a variety of Moran’s work including an oil painting and prints from the museum’s collection as well as contemporaneous photographs, watercolors, and ephemera, illuminating the life and cultural backdrop of one of America’s most important landscape painters. Thomas Moran’s Mount Superior will be on view at the Carter from August 28 through December 12, 2021.