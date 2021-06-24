Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

‘I have nothing. Yet I regret nothing’: John McAfee’s pinned tweet revealed his friends had ‘evaporated’ as he faced jail

By Shweta Sharma
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5ciK_0adl6Bj700

Antivirus mogul John McAfee had revealed that his friends have “evaporated” due to the fear of association but said he “regrets nothing,” in an eerie tweet that came just a week before his death while lodged in his Spanish prison cell.

The post, which was pinned to McAfee’s Twitter feed, was his last post on the micro-blogging site before his passing on Wednesday.

“The US believes I have hidden crypto,” McAfee tweeted on 16 June. “I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing.”

The 75-years-old British-born software pioneer, who founded one of the world’s most famous anti-virus software, said to have died by suicide, the Spanish Justice Department said in a statement.

His death came hours after the Spanish High Court ruled in favour of extraditing him to the US where he was set to face charges of tax evasion and allegedly earning $13m by falsely promoting cryptocurrencies to unwitting investors.

He was arrested in Spain in October while at the Barcelona airport by law enforcement officials. He faced a potential sentence of more than two decades in prison if convicted in the US on tax charges that claimed he did not filed tax returns between 2014 and 2018.

Incidentally, McAfee in his previous tweets in November 2019 and later in October 2020, had suggested that if died by “suicide” in future, it would be because he was “whacked.”

“Getting subtle messages from US officials saying, in effect: ‘We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself.’ I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whacked. Check my right arm,” he said in a tweet showing his “whacked” tattoo in 2019.

“I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine,” he said in 2020 talking about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in a Manhattan prison cell earlier that year. Authorities have said Epstein died by suicide.

On Wednesday, minutes after his deaths, an image of alphabet “Q” was posted from McAfee’s Instagram account, in what is believed to be a reference to a “ QAnon ” conspiracy theory.

QAnon is a conspiracy theory that believes former president Donald Trump was waging a secret war against a global cabal of cannibalistic, Satan-worshipping Democratic pedophiles. Mr Trump did not endorse the conspiracy but described QAnon activists as "people who love our country."

McAfee was no longer affiliated with the antivirus firm he founded and launched a string of companies like Tribal Voice, QuorumEx and Future Tense Central.

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#I Have Nothing#Tax Evasion#Antivirus#Spanish#British#The Spanish High Court#La Epstein#Instagram#Democratic#Tribal Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Twitter
Related
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
John Mcafeenewswars.com

John McAfee’s Widow Says He Was Not Suicidal

John McAfee’s widow says that her husband was not suicidal when she last spoke to him and told her he would call her later that evening. McAfee was found dead on Wednesday hours after a Spanish court ruled that he would be extradited to the U.S., where he faced the rest of his life in jail for tax evasion.
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Public Safetycitizenfreepress.com

Mysterious McAfee Q message posted 30 minutes after his death…

One week later he was arrested in Barcelona and today he was found dead. The Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports McAfee, 75, died within hours of the extradition ruling. McAfee’s lawyer in Spain told Reuters that he hanged himself. El Mundo reported that the prison’s medical professionals attempted to resuscitate him. McAfee was being held at the Brians 2 prison in Catalunya.
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘I’ll spend the rest of my life in prison’: John McAfee said he feared extradition to US days before death

Antivirus creator John McAfee said he feared spending the rest of his life in prison just days before he was found dead.The 75-year-old was found dead in a Barcelona prison cell on Wednesday, according to the Catalan justice department quoted by Reuters.A week earlier, McAfee testified to a Spanish court on 15 June as part of his fight against extradition to the United States on tax charges that carried a prison sentence up to 30 years, according to The Associated Press.Appearing via videolink, McAfee argued to Spain’s National Court that the charges were politically motivated and that he would spend...
Businessinvesting.com

Infamous Antivirus Mogul John McAfee: “I Have Nothing”

Infamous Antivirus Mogul John McAfee: “I Have Nothing”. John McAfee has been convicted in the US for failing to report his cryptocurrency earnings. McAfee is facing extradition to the US after being arrested in Spain in October 2020. The SEC alleges that McAfee generated $23.1 million from pump-and-dump projects, in...
Marketscryptopotato.com

John McAfee Admits His Cryptocurrency Fortune is Gone but He Regrets Nothing

With the impending court hearing for tax evasion, John McAfee claimed he had none of its cryptocurrency fortune left. Yet, he regrets nothing. After admitting that most people would probably not believe him, John McAfee asserted that his fortune is now gone. In the light of his court ruling in Spain, where he sits in prison for nearly a year, the former software tycoon explained that he has no funds hidden in cryptocurrencies.