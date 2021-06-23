Cancel
REVIEW: You’re Probably Walking Past Some of the Best Mexican Food in Disney World Without Realizing It.

By Breea Milburn
disneyfoodblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShopping around Disney Springs can build up quite the appetite (and credit card debt, but we won’t talk about that). If you’re looking for somewhere to eat during your store-hopping frenzy, perhaps you should give one of the Disney Springs food trucks a try? Want unique mac and cheese options? There’s a food truck for that. Want zany hot dog choices? They’ve got that too. But what we’re returning to today is the quick-service destination for those who’re craving Mexican-inspired options — the 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck.

IN THIS ARTICLE
