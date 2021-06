Prince William allegedly ‘facing up’ Harry discussed by Myers. Harry claimed on TV that his family “cut me off financially” in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. But Clarence House accounts, published today, show that the Prince of Wales provided the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a “substantial sum”. Prince Harry, 36, the sixth in line to the throne, and his American wife Meghan, 39, were supported by his father in the financial year to March 2021.