Gillibrand reminds New Yorkers of expanded child tax credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is reminding New Yorkers to take advantage of the expanded Child Tax Credit, which begins next month. The Child Tax Credit now covers two age ranges. It will go from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under age 6, and up to $3,000 for other children up to age 18. Starting July 15 and running monthly through December, the payments will be distributed monthly rather than one lump sum at the end of the year.