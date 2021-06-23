Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gillibrand reminds New Yorkers of expanded child tax credit

By Matt Knoedler
NewsChannel 36
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is reminding New Yorkers to take advantage of the expanded Child Tax Credit, which begins next month. The Child Tax Credit now covers two age ranges. It will go from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under age 6, and up to $3,000 for other children up to age 18. Starting July 15 and running monthly through December, the payments will be distributed monthly rather than one lump sum at the end of the year.

www.weny.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#New Yorkers#The Child Tax Credit#I R S#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Taxation
Related
Personal FinanceMinneapolis Star Tribune

IRS launches new signup for Child Tax Credit

Families who don't normally file a tax return will need to pay close attention to a new online tool from the IRS. A special non-filer tool is now available to help eligible families who don't normally file a tax return register for the monthly Child Tax Credit advance payments that are scheduled to kick off July 15.
Congress & CourtsKMPH.com

Congressman reminds families of incoming tax credits

WASHINGTON, D.C - Congressman Jim Costa reminded families today regarding the Child Tax Credit that should arrive next month. According to Costa, roughly 60,000 families should expect the payment. - New $3,600 tax credit payments will be here soon - here's when and who will get the money. "Though our...
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

Democrats make full-court press on expanded child tax credit

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are making a big push to increase awareness about the monthly child tax credit payments that are starting next month, as they also push to extend their expansion of the credit. The administration designated Monday as child tax credit awareness day, and White House...
Businesswortfm.org

Expanded Child Tax Credit and $15 dollar minimum wage: how policy impacts poverty

First, we talk about the nuts and bolts of the newly expanded child tax credit with Chris Wimer from the Center on Poverty and Social Police at Columbia University. The changes in the tax credit come as a result of the American Rescue Plan and raise the tax credit for 2021 by $1,000 or $1,600 per child depending on age. We explore who benefits from the credit and the future of the program.
Income TaxThe State-Journal

Letter: Child Tax Credit starts July 15

American families are finally catching a break. Starting July 15, most families can receive the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) as a monthly payment. An extra $250-300 each month will help families succeed, from working families struggling to pay for food, rent and bills, to middle-class families that need help with childcare and college savings. Go to www.childtaxcredit.gov to make sure you're getting it. And spread the word.
Personal Financegobankingrates.com

Child Tax Credit Poll

Your insights about your interests, habits and concerns help us inform our storytelling. Please take our poll (all answers are totally anonymous). After you answer a few questions, the results will display for all questions. Georgina Tzanetos is a former financial advisor who studied post-industrial capitalist structures at New York...
Fontana, CAFontana Herald News

Child Tax Credit will help local families

Beginning July 15, more than 150,000 Inland Empire families will automatically receive monthly Child Tax Credit payments of up to $300 per child. I fought for this critical tool in the American Rescue Plan to help hardworking families in our community with the costs of food, childcare, diapers, healthcare, and clothing.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

City treasurer urges residents to claim new Child Tax Credit

City of St. Louis Treasurer Adam Layne is urging area residents to claim a new Child Tax Credit that can “put thousands of dollars in the hands of St. Louis families.”. The tax credit can generate up to $3,000 per child for children 6-17 years old and $3,600 per child for children under the age of 6-years-old to families making less than $150,000 or single parent families making less than $112,500 ayear.
Congress & CourtsThe Post and Courier

Congressman Clyburn announces families will start receiving expanded Child Tax Credit checks in July

(Washington, D.C.) U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn is reminding all South Carolinians that the major expansion of the Child Tax Credit for 2021 included in the American Rescue Plan will begin distributing monthly checks in July. Nearly 136,000 children in South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District will benefit from this historic tax relief for working families.
Personal FinanceWicked Local

Residents can now register for the Child Tax Credit

The American Rescue Plan included a historic expansion of the Child Tax Credit to help families recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Low-income families, including those who are not required to file taxes, can use the simple Child Tax Credit signup tool at https://bit.ly/3zPsJxP to notify the IRS and receive funds.