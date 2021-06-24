Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Moline, IL

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $97,000

Quad-Cities Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll redone from inside to out in the past 5 years - Roof, siding, floors, paint, appliances. It's ready for you to enjoy your life! Extra large master bedroom. Deck on back to view the deer. Basement all painted with new steps leading to it. Carport right outside the door. Updates include - Siding 2020, roof 2018, A/C 5 years, water heater 2 years and deck, paint, flooring and kitchen 5 years. Washer in basement not hooked up. Furnace age unknown.

qctimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Moline, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
City
Moline, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Flooring#Bedroom Home#Washer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...