Location: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. The Indiana Fever (1-14) host the Dallas Wings (6-8) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Thursday. The Dallas Wings faced off with the Connecticut Sun and took a loss by a score of 80-70 in their last contest. Dallas ended the contest with a 44.3% field goal percentage (27 of 61) and buried 6 of their 14 three-point shots. When they shot from the free throw line, the Wings buried 10 of 13 shots for a rate of 76.9%. Concerning rebounding, they earned 27 with 6 of them being of the offensive variety. They also recorded 15 dimes for this contest while forcing the other team into 12 turnovers and earning 5 steals. When talking about defense, Dallas let their opponent shoot 43.7% from the floor on 31 of 71 shooting. Connecticut recorded 19 assists and had 6 steals for this game. Additionally, Connecticut pulled down 37 rebounds (12 offensive, 25 defensive) and got 6 rejections. Connecticut finished the contest at 93.3% at the free throw line by knocking down 14 of 15 tries. They made 4 of their 20 attempts from 3-point range.