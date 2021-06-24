Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Electric buses get a boost in southern Maine transit system

By The Associated Press
WRAL
 4 days ago

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A transit system in southern Maine has received more than $1.2 million from the federal government to purchase chargers for electric buses. Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit received the funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Low and No Emission Vehicle Grant Program. She said the money will allow the service to take "two more diesel buses off the road and replace them with battery-powered, carbon-neutral, and 100% sustainable buses.”

www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Electric Vehicle#Chargers#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...