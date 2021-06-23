CCT Research and Commonwealth Primary Care ACO Team Up to Increase Clinical Trial Access for Arizona Patients

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled by a surge in consumer demand for telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, MDLIVE released new data today revealing that virtual primary care services - annual wellness exams and other routine visits with primary care doctors via telehealth - are gaining substantial traction in the United States. The use of telehealth for primary care, not just acute or emergent needs, is filling a critical need and actively addressing one of the health care industry's thorniest challenges amidst the pandemic: reconnecting people with primary care services that can help identify and prevent common, chronic and costly health conditions. This data was presented today at the annual Association of Health Insurance Providers (AHIP) 2021 Institute & Expo.