CCT Research and Commonwealth Primary Care ACO Team Up to Increase Clinical Trial Access for Arizona Patients

Business Wire
 9 days ago

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCT Research, an innovative site network that supports clinical research in the fields of Neurology, Family Practice, Dermatology, and Illness Prevention, has announced a new partnership with Commonwealth Primary Care ACO, an Arizona-based Accountable Care Organization with a network of 24 sites and more than 130 independent physicians throughout the state.

Health
Related
Albuquerque, NMaithority.com

Inteliquet Announces Presbyterian Healthcare Services to Join Consortium to Drive Better Patient Matching in Clinical Trials

Presbyterian Supporting National Prioritization of Clinical Effectiveness Through Understanding Patients as Individuals. Inteliquet announced Presbyterian Healthcare Services of Albuquerque, New Mexico will join Inteliquet’s Cancer Center Research Consortium as a leader in personalized, comprehensive oncological care in New Mexico and champion of leading-edge clinical research. “We select members of the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Orb Health And Redox Partner To Increase Patient Access Care Management For Providers

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orb Health, the enterprise patient access and virtual care management company that unlocks care capacity for health systems, has announced a partnership with Redox, the industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) integration solution. Through this partnership, Orb Health has enabled an EMR-connected, AI-based intelligence layer that dramatically improves its inbound and proactive outbound service scalability and capabilities as they act in the name of their provider customers.
Tok, AKKodiak Daily Mirror

In Tok, a new clinic means access to better health care

A new health clinic in Tok is providing high-level medical care in a state-of-the-art spacious facility. Upper Tanana Health Center opened in November 2020 and now offers primary and urgent care, dental and behavioral health services, a lab, a retail pharmacy and a radiology room — all in one location. The clinic allowed the Alaska Native nonprofit Tanana Chiefs Conference to expand health and social services in the region.
Health Servicesospreyobserver.com

Olive Health Practice Provides Increased Access And Quality Care To Vulnerable Community Members

New mobile primary healthcare practice Olive Health is bringing increased access and quality care to local vulnerable communities with an innovative approach to providing health care. Olive Health provides mobile services like telehealth, primary care, blood work, medication management, medication refills, IV therapy and medication delivery. The practice accepts Medicaid,...
Cancerdiscoverhealth.org

Clinical trials help patients now and in the future

Three years ago, Zion McKenzie got the frightening news that he had prostate cancer. Today, after receiving treatment at Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, he feels great and is cancer free. In spite of that, he’s still in the care of Gibbs Cancer Center. That’s because McKenzie is participating...
Cancersurvivornet.com

Diversifying Clinical Trials and Increasing Screenings Through Education and Policy; Key Takeaways from SurvivorNet’s ‘Close the Gap’ Conference

We’ve heard from our experts time and time again that clinical trials can offer the best care for people with cancer and screenings are of the utmost importance. But with increasing awareness of the racial disparities that exist within cancer care, how do we ensure that communities of color are a part of the equation? This question was a key focus for panelists at our ‘Close the Gap’ conference today in collaboration with Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health.
Corbin, KYSentinel-Echo

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Taylor Family Healthcare providing patient-focused primary care

CORBIN -- Patient focused and health care for the whole family are two of the major highlights of Taylor Family Healthcare. Taylor Family Healthcare opened in February 2020, right before the pandemic took control of our daily lives. Husband and wife duo Vernon and Gloria Taylor wanted to offer their patients what they know their patients want, consistency.
Haymarket, VAprincewilliamtimes.com

Easier access to specialists, research trials promised as UVA becomes sole owner of Prince William, Haymarket and Culpeper hospitals

UVA Health’s move to buy out Novant Health and become the sole owner of Prince William Health Center, the 130-bed hospital in Manassas, will provide more opportunities for local residents to access specialists and participate in clinical trials while expanding the University of Virginia’s healthcare footprint and teaching mission across the state, officials said Thursday.
Las Vegas, NVnevadabusiness.com

Southwest Medical Adds New Health Care Provider

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical, part of OptumCare has added a new health care provider to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Stella Burchard, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Nellis Healthcare Center (420 N. Nellis Blvd.) and specializes in OB/GYN care. About Southwest Medical...
Health Servicesmulticare.org

MultiCare Rockwood Clinic – Primary Care

MultiCare Rockwood Clinic provides comprehensive primary care for children and adult patients. Our internal medicine providers, also known as internists, offer comprehensive care for adults, from age 18 through the end of life. Our family physicians treat acute and chronic illnesses and provide preventive care and health education for patients of all ages.
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

Trialbee and uMotif Simplify and Expand Patient Access to Global Clinical Trials

The increasing need for speed and efficiency in clinical research has created more urgency to streamline and simplify the patient journey. Trialbee, a patient matching and enrolment platform, and uMotif, a patient-centric data capture provider, are partnering to improve the patient experience and improve trial accessibility globally. The new partnership...
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

New Data: MDLIVE Reports Virtual Primary Care Closes Critical Gaps In Care Among Disengaged Patients, Chronic Disease Sufferers

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled by a surge in consumer demand for telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, MDLIVE released new data today revealing that virtual primary care services - annual wellness exams and other routine visits with primary care doctors via telehealth - are gaining substantial traction in the United States. The use of telehealth for primary care, not just acute or emergent needs, is filling a critical need and actively addressing one of the health care industry's thorniest challenges amidst the pandemic: reconnecting people with primary care services that can help identify and prevent common, chronic and costly health conditions. This data was presented today at the annual Association of Health Insurance Providers (AHIP) 2021 Institute & Expo.
Santa Clara, CABusiness Insider

Medical Affairs Teams are Increasingly Turning to Patient-centric Analytics to Improve Clinical Outcomes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- The shift to value-based care relies heavily on evidence-based medicine, and pharmaceutical companies play an important role in scientific communication across the healthcare ecosystem. Medical affairs experts interact with healthcare professionals to understand patients' needs, interpret scientific data regarding therapeutic options, and then engage providers with hyper-relevant communication to help them make informed decisions. Operating in a highly regulated industry, the experts need to communicate authentic, validated information. To do this, they are increasingly turning to patient-centric analytics.
Diseases & Treatmentscancernetwork.com

Real-World Care Not Matching Recommendations From Clinical Trials in MCL

Adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma are not regularly receiving treatment recommended by clinical trial results, according to a real-world study. Discrepancies between real-world care and recommendations based on clinical trials were revealed in a study of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The retrospective analysis included patients (n...
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Memorial CEO highlights improved financial outlook, efforts to increase health care access

The CEO of Yakima Valley Memorial said Thursday the hospital is taking necessary steps to increase health care access while maintaining long-term sustainability. During an interview Thursday with the Yakima Herald-Republic, CEO Carole Peet pointed to a recent move by Moody’s Investment Service to upgrade the hospital’s rating outlook from “negative” to “stable.”
Health Servicesaithority.com

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Adopts Innovative Philips Cloud-Based Enterprise Imaging Solution to Advance Precision Diagnosis

Interoperable and scalable AI-powered solution drives improved visualization, analysis & reporting for real-time image sharing, and efficient workflows. Virtual telehealth collaboration and advanced informatics help improve the patient & staff experience across radiology, cardiology, and more. Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced that Children’s Hospital & Medical...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Driving Increase in Healthcare Consolidation

A new report shows an increase in acquisitions of independent physician practices during the pandemic. — During the coronavirus pandemic, there have been upticks in independent physicians becoming employees and acquisitions of independent physician practices, anew report shows. The trends of physicians leaving private practice for employment at corporate entities...