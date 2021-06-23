CCT Research and Commonwealth Primary Care ACO Team Up to Increase Clinical Trial Access for Arizona Patients
MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCT Research, an innovative site network that supports clinical research in the fields of Neurology, Family Practice, Dermatology, and Illness Prevention, has announced a new partnership with Commonwealth Primary Care ACO, an Arizona-based Accountable Care Organization with a network of 24 sites and more than 130 independent physicians throughout the state.www.businesswire.com